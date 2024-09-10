Botulinum Toxin Market Regulatory Landscape And A Global Overview

Botulinum Toxin Industry Overview

The global botulinum toxin market size was valued at USD 11.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2024 to 2030. Botulinum toxin is a protein and neurotoxin produced by the bacterium clostridium botulinum. The toxin is a selective blocker of acetylcholine released from nerves, which blocks neural transmission from the nerves when injected into muscle. Botulinum toxin is one of the most exceptional substances encountered in medicine and science. The adoption of botulinum toxin in cosmetology has grown rapidly over the decade, and at present it is one of the most common and widely performed aesthetic procedures in the world. The increasing concern for aesthetic features in developed and developing regions has led to an increase in the number of cosmetic procedures.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Botulinum Toxin Market

The availability of a variety of botulinum toxin products such as botox, xeomin, dysport, and others will accelerate the market growth. The increasing usage of botulinum toxin injection in several aesthetic procedures including the treatment of glabellar lines, chemical browlift, forehead lines, and others is expected to boost the botulinum toxin industry growth over the coming years. Presently, a few products of botulinum toxin – Type-A and only one product of Type-B (Myobloc) are commercially available in the market.

However, rising investment in R&D programs by major manufactures to explore the therapeutic use of botulinum toxin is building opportunities for the expansion of its therapeutic application area in the near future. A shift from invasive to minimally invasive procedures is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to ISAPS, 17,598,888 noninvasive procedures were performed globally in 2021, out of which 5,355,604 were performed in the U.S. A large number of people are opting for permanent procedures, such as fillers, fat grafting, and lip advancement.

Minimally invasive procedures offer advantages such as smaller incisions, shorter hospital stays, quick outpatient services, rapid wound healing, lesser pain, and lower risk of complications than invasive surgeries. Thus, the demand for botulinum toxin is expected to increase over the forecast period. Moreover, many dermatologists believe that COVID-19 may act as a springboard that will drastically increase patient footfall post-pandemic.

According to a survey conducted on 1,000 American women in 2020 by American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 11% of participants indicated that they are more inclined to opt for minimally invasive procedures post-pandemic than pre-COVID-19. Even during the pandemic, Botox and soft tissue fillers remained the most popular minimally invasive procedures in the U.S.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

• The global bronchoscopes market size was valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2024 to 2030. The rising incidences of respiratory disorders and growing awareness about early diagnosis are driving demand for bronchoscopes.

• The global western blotting market size was valued at USD 986.2 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. The rising rate of brain disorders, research initiatives in the biotech and pharma sectors, and funding by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology agencies drive market growth.

Botulinum Toxin Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global botulinum toxin market report based on product type, application, end-use, and region:

Botulinum Toxin Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

• Type A

o Botox

o Dysport

o Xeomin

o Others

• Type B

Botulinum Toxin Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

• Therapeutic

o Chronic Migraine

o Overactive Bladder

o Cervical Dystonia

o Spasticity

o Others

• Aesthetic

o Glabellar Lines

o Crow’s Feet

o Forehead Lines

o Others

Botulinum Toxin End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

• Hospitals

• Dermatology Clinics

• Cosmetic Centers and Medspas

Botulinum Toxin Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Thailand

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

Order a free sample PDF of the Botulinum Toxin Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies profiled:

• Ipsen Group

• Allergen, Inc.

• Metabiologics

• Merz Pharma

• US Worldmeds

• Evolus

• Galderma

• Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products