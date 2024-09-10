Global RFID Blood Monitoring Systems Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach USD 234.7 Million by 2034

The global RFID blood monitoring systems market is on track for impressive growth, with sales expected to surge from USD 127.4 million in 2024 to USD 234.7 million by 2034. This reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.30% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034, highlighting the increasing adoption of RFID technology in healthcare worldwide.

In 2023, the market generated revenue of USD 119.8 million, and 2024 is projected to see a year-over-year growth of 6.34%. The rising demand for more efficient and accurate blood management systems in healthcare facilities is driving this upward trend.

RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology has transformed blood supply chain management by enabling real-time tracking and monitoring of blood products. By using RFID tags, hospitals and healthcare providers can improve the accuracy and safety of blood transfusions, ensuring better patient outcomes and reducing errors in storage and handling.

During the forecast period, RFID technology is expected to dominate the blood monitoring systems sector, capturing an impressive 89.5% of the market share. This dominance reflects the technology’s growing importance in meeting the demand for enhanced patient safety and streamlined healthcare operations.

With the integration of RFID blood monitoring systems, healthcare facilities are better equipped to manage blood products efficiently, address critical challenges in blood management, and ensure real-time visibility across the supply chain.

As RFID technology continues to evolve, its role in transforming healthcare operations and enhancing patient care will only strengthen, further driving growth in the market.

Key Takeaways:

The global RFID blood monitoring systems market is projected to grow from USD 127.4 million in 2024 to USD 234.7 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for efficient blood management solutions, rising healthcare costs, and technological advancements in RFID technology.

North America is the largest market for RFID blood monitoring systems, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The market in Germany is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

China is expected to be the fastest-growing market for RFID blood monitoring systems, with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the RFID blood monitoring systems market are investing heavily in developing advanced RFID products. Many blood product manufacturers are integrating RFID technology to optimize the management and tracking of their blood inventories. Additionally, companies are forming partnerships with industry leaders to expand their market presence and reach new regions.

Recent Industry Developments in RFID Blood Monitoring Systems Market:

March 2024: Mymediset and Terso Solutions announced a partnership to launch mymindset LiveSync, a groundbreaking platform designed to transform the monitoring, tracking, and management of consigned inventory.

October 2022: Biolog-id introduced an innovative RFID kit specifically for organizations handling large volumes of Red Blood Cells (RBCs). This new HD kit has been successfully implemented at several client sites, showcasing its effectiveness in inventory management.

September 2021: Biolog-id Blood Inventory Devices were deployed at the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) in Scotland, aiming to improve the organization’s blood product management.

Key Players of RFID Blood Monitoring Systems Industry:

Biolog-id

Mediware Information System

Honeywell

Nordic ID

TAGSY RFID

Zebra Technologies Wave Mark

Log Tag

Terso Solutions

RFID Group

Solstice Medical LLC

Magellan Technologies

Key Segments of RFID Blood Monitoring Systems Industry:

By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is divided into systems and tags.

By End-use:

The industry is classified by end use industries blood banks, and hospital blood centers.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA), have been covered in the report.

