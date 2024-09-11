Head-Up Display Market Insights, Navigating Challenges And Solutions To 2030

Head-Up Display Industry Overview

The global head-up display market size was valued at USD 4.75 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the market is primarily driven due to the low cost of products and easy integration with smartphones, which enhances the safety of drivers by reducing distractions. Innovative solutions such as global positioning systems and augmented reality that can be integrated with the head-up display system further drive the industry’s demand. HUD is a transparent display that presents information in the driver’s line of sight without looking away from the road. HUDs were initially developed for aviation and military applications but are increasingly used in automobiles, commercial aircraft, and other wearables.

The increase in the purchasing power of individuals due to growth in disposable income is expected to fuel the industry’s growth. The modern-age population is becoming more tech-savvy and accepting technologically advanced products that promote safer driving practices. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding safety is a major factor driving further growth.

A typical head-up display consists of a projector unit, a display system, a programmed computer, and connecting chords. It is available in diverse types, such as fixed-mounted HUD, helmet-mounted HUD, and so on, and offers an advanced way of viewing navigation directions. The system can also be coupled with adaptive cruise control, a recent innovation in car transport systems, to offer the best safety systems.

The improved standard of living of the global population has resulted in increased affordability for premium cars, which has boosted the usage of head-up displays for navigation purposes. Though several automobile manufacturers offer head-up display systems as an additional feature, it may eventually become necessary for every car manufacturer to implement them for improved safety and enhanced user experience.

Head-Up Display Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global head-up display market based on application and region:

Head-up Display Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• Automotive

o Premium/Luxury Cars

o Sports Cars

o Basic & Mid-segment Cars

• Aviation

• Wearables

• Others

Head-up Display Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o United Arab Emirates (UAE)

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

Recent Developments

• In February 2023, AeroBrigham acquired the SkyDisplay HUD division from MyGoFlight and rebranded it as AeroDisplay. The company intends to further enhance the HUD by developing configurations for more Part 23 aircraft and Part 27 helicopters. AeroDisplay plans to incorporate engine and external load information into the HUD’s display for helicopters. Additionally, AeroDisplay integrates with thermal imaging systems, such as the Astronics Max-Viz enhanced flight vision system.

• In January 2023, HARMAN International launched HARMAN Ready Vision, a range of Augmented Reality (AR) head-up display hardware and AR software products. The AR software of Ready Vision integrates with vehicle sensors to provide immersive audio and visual alerts, delivering crucial information to the driver accurately and promptly without being disruptive. Additionally, the system utilizes computer vision and machine learning for precise 3D object detection, enabling the driver to receive non-intrusive warnings for potential collisions, blind spots, lane departures, lane changes, and low-speed zones.

• In May 2022, BAE Systems announced the launch of LiteWave, an innovative compact Head-Up Display (HUD) designed exclusively for aviation cockpits with restricted space. The HUD utilizes BAE Systems’ unique waveguide technology and is flexible to accommodate different flying postures. This function allows pilots to maintain situational awareness even in adverse weather or low visibility scenarios.

• In February 2022, Continental AG launched a head-up display (HUD) for trams, developed by their in-house team at Continental Engineering Services (CES). This innovative display aims to enhance safety in urban traffic by allowing tram drivers to concentrate fully on the road, reducing the need for emergency braking. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of cellphone distractions among road users has contributed to a growing number of accidents involving trams, prompting the need for improved safety measures.

• In January 2022, Panasonic Corporation of North America announced the launch of Augmented Reality HUD (AR HUD) 2.0, incorporating an innovative eye tracking system (ETS) to enhance the AR experience. This exclusive technology is made possible by integrating an IR camera into the AR HUD projector and optics, eliminating the necessity for a separate camera focused on the driver. The ETS accurately detects the driver’s gaze direction and optimizes the AR visuals to ensure clear and precise imagery, resulting in a more intuitive and enjoyable user experience.

• In January 2022, CY Vision announced the launch of a 3D Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (3D AR-HUD), a groundbreaking windshield technology that offers uninterrupted depth and authentic 3D functionality. This cutting-edge display surpasses all other augmented reality displays available in terms of its expansive field of view, catering to various distances and weather conditions.

Key Companies profiled:

• BAE Systems

• Continental AG

• DENSO CORPORATION

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Visteon Corporation

• YAZAKI Corporation

• Robert Bosch LLC

• Collins Aerospace

• Thales