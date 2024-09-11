Biochar Market Insights, Benefits For Agriculture And Environment

Biochar Industry Overview

The global biochar market size was estimated at USD 541.8 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing product consumption in producing organic food and its ability to enhance soil fertility & plant growth are expected to be key factors driving market growth. The European Biochar Certificate has passed regulations on its direct utilization in soil across several European countries including Austria and Switzerland. Biochar is a charcoal derived by controlled heating of waste materials, such as agricultural waste, wood waste, forest waste, and animal manure. Among all end-uses, it is widely used in a soil amendment to reduce pollutants and toxic elements and to prevent reducing moisture level, soil leaching, and fertilizer runoff.

Environmental awareness, cheaper cost of raw materials, and cohesive government policies for waste management are key factors anticipated to create greater avenues for market expansion. The industry comprises the organized and unorganized sectors owing to a strong presence of a few large-scale manufacturers and a growing number of small- and medium-scale manufacturers, especially in North America and Europe. Counties in Asia Pacific and Middle East are expected to grow at a sluggish rate with a lack of product awareness and its long-term advantages. Manufacturing of high-quality biochar requires heavy capital investment. As a result, several companies have exited the market place in the past few years.

In rural areas of countries, such as China, Japan, Brazil, and Mexico, a large amount of this product is produced in collaboration with research groups and institutions. The number of organized players in the industry manufacturing high-quality products is expected to increase with the growing demand for organic food. The full potential of this product is yet to be realized in other sectors than the agricultural sector. It is used as a fabric additive in the textile industry, as a raw material in the manufacturing of building materials, and as a shield against electromagnetic radiation in electronics industry.

Growing demand from the food sector is expected to be an extremely important factor in boosting market growth. The product usage in the water treatment process is anticipated to be another important application in near future supported by rising demand for water treatment facilities, especially in emerging economies. Moreover, the production of biochar using biogas and crop residue is expected to complement market growth. The raw materials required for product manufacturing are wood waste, forest waste, agricultural waste, and animal manure. These are mainly procured from suppliers of the wood and forest-based product sector.

Companies, such as Georgia-Pacific, Weyerhaeuser, and West Fraser, are among the few major suppliers of wood pellets and residue to various manufacturers. The EU Commission and the U.S. (Environmental Protection Agency) EPA are the regulatory authorities governing the market. It has made regulations related to the use of products in agricultural production and waste management. Several new rules have been released by the U.S. EPA regarding the production and by the EU commission regarding product manufacturing & consumption. As the product is still in the preliminary stage, there are huge opportunities for the development of blended products in future.

Biochar Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global biochar market based on technology, application, and region:

Biochar Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Pyrolysis

• Gasification

• Others

Biochar Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Agriculture

• Animal Farming

• Industrial Uses

• Other Applications

Biochar Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Sweden

o Denmark

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Malaysia

• Central & South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• Biochar Products, Inc.

• Biochar Supreme, LLC

• ArSta Eco

• Carbon Gold Ltd

• Airex Energy Inc.

• Pacific Biochar Benefit Corporation

Key Biochar Company Insights

• In July 2023, a consortium of Canadian and French companies, including Airex Energy, Groupe Rémabec, and SUEZ, invested C$80 million to construct North America’s largest biochar production facility.

• In July 2023, Eco Allies, a Stereovision subsidiary, announced that Eco Allies, Inc. and Biochar Now, LLC have expanded their J/V’s terms. A second plant in Mexico is added, and an increase in the number of kilns for each plant to be built goes from 120 to 180, or 360 kilns in total.