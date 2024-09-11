Physical Security Market Expansion, Global Trends And Regional Insights

Physical Security Industry Overview

The global physical security market size was valued at USD 127.01 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030. The need to secure the physical environment from activities such as crime, vandalism, potential burglaries, theft, and fire incidences is one of the crucial factors expected to drive the market. Moreover, factors such as increased spending on the security to protect organization’s critical asset, adoption of cloud-based data storages, advanced analytics, as well as technological developments in access control and video surveillance are some of the key trends expected to drive the market growth.

In addition, the shifting focus from legacy solutions such as badge readers, alarm systems, and door locks to advanced logical security which encompasses breach detection, threat management, and intrusion prevention, among others, has helped the organization and government agencies to deter crime incidence and breach at a higher success rate.

For instance, in September 2022, Axis Communications launched two multidirectional, dual-sensor cameras. They are designed for 24/7 operation in difficult lighting conditions and provide excellent wide-angle overviews and zoomed-in detailed coverage. These powerful cameras use a deep learning processing unit based on ARTPEC-8 (DLPU), making it possible to collect and analyze more data and improve processing and storage capacities.

This will help securely communicate precise information about the emergency, such as the severity, kind of danger, and position within the affected building, all before the first rescuers arrive. Governments across different countries and regions are taking up smart city initiatives to enhance their infrastructure and are hence deploying improved security systems. Additionally, modernizing the existing infrastructure with robust security measures and strengthening the security of government agencies have been some of the top priorities for governments across developed countries.

Organizations are increasingly concerned about employee safety and are hence setting up systems to prevent unauthorized access; further driving the demand for physical security solutions. The physical security environment continues to evolve globally. During the past few years, numerous sectors and leading industries such as BFSI, residential, government, and transport, among others have witnessed a swift growth in the number of security breaches.

Furthermore, the growing concerns to ensure the safety of resources, people, and vital assets, against physical threats and unique vulnerabilities are anticipated to become major factors driving the need for a robust security environment. Moreover, rising threat incidents have surged the need to strengthen efforts to maintain a highly secured physical infrastructure at residential as well as business premises.

For instance, in August 2022, Uber and ADT teamed up to integrate ADT’s mobile safety solutions into the Uber app. ADT is the most reputable name in smart home and small business security. Uber users in the U.S. can now contact ADT professional monitoring specialists by phone or text to receive live assistance. By integrating ADT’s 24/7 professional monitoring, Safe by ADT helps secure millions of gig economy employees and customers. It gives them access to assurance and emergency services when they most need them.

Governments across major regions are continuously involved in strengthening their physical security infrastructure to curb the growing threats. For instance, in December 2021, Axis Communications, AB., a Sweden-based company that provides services to private sectors and governments around the world, launched its body-worn camera for the private security of government officials. The body-worn cameras have advantages of multiple benefits for liability protection, personal safety, and operational efficiency.

The advent of technology such as the Internet of Things (IoT) has potentially created vulnerabilities with additional entry points into the data systems through the connectivity of physical objects. However, IoT has also widened the scope of opportunities for the consumer by enabling data protection through the advanced connected networks of the physical security system.

Furthermore, innovations and technological advancement in integrated sensors, video, and access systems for IoT-enabled devices are anticipated to spur the market at a high rate. For instance, in September 2021, Intel Corporation stated that it uses a software-based IoT platform to manage its physical security and virtual device access. Further, this also ensures that only authorized workers have physical access to the devices through keys or access credentials.

Physical Security Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global physical security market report based on the component, organization size, end-user, and region:

Physical Security Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

• Systems

o Physical Access Control System (PACS)

o Video Surveillance System

o Perimeter Intrusion Detection And Prevention

o Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)

o Physical Identity & Access Management (PIAM)

o Fire And Life Safety

• Services

o System Integration

o Remote Monitoring

o Others

Physical Security Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Physical Security End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

• Transportation

• Government

• Banking & Finance

• Utility & Energy

• Residential

• Industrial

• Retail

• Commercial

• Hospitality

• Others

Physical Security Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion 2017 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• South America

o Brazil

• Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Genetec Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Axis Communications AB

• Pelco

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Johnson Controls

• ADT LLC

• Siemens