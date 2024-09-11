Understanding The Clinical Trial Imaging Market: A Comprehensive Overview

Clinical Trial Imaging Industry Overview

The global clinical trial imaging market size was estimated at USD 1.14 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.60% from 2024 to 2030. The market growth is anticipated to be fueled by the growing biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, coupled with rising investments in research and development for the creation of new drugs aimed at treating various diseases. Medical imaging plays a pivotal role in advancing the development of innovative life science products.

Despite the ever-changing nature of the medical imaging industry, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are showing sustained growth. This is primarily due to the increased investment in medical imaging companies, as well as the occurrence of mergers and acquisitions that involve the incorporation of cutting-edge imaging technologies to facilitate clinical trials for medical devices.

Advancements in technology are bringing substantial improvements to the collection, evaluation, and submission of clinical trial imaging data. Technology-enabled imaging, especially image analysis software, provides various benefits to clinical studies, such as consistency, data accuracy, adaptability, and compliance. For instance, image analysis software is used to direct and manage a reader by analyzing imaging time points. In addition, the increased use of imaging technology, along with the enhanced power of computing, is expected to drive the usage of imaging in clinical trials. The Quantitative Imaging Biomarkers Alliance (QIBA) protocol has come up with standardized methods and imaging procedures with uniform procedures to be implemented for attaining statistical and precise endpoints in clinical trials.

The Covid-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the healthcare system in most countries, leading to a disruption in medical studies, and research activities, and reduced sponsorship for research involving clinical trials. The pandemic hampered the clinical trial timeline as numerous ongoing studies were delayed and planned studies were cancelled. Unfavorable changes in regulations and guidelines, supply chain disruption, recruitment challenges for clinical trials, fear of viral spread, and shutting down of most manufacturers during lockdown have adversely impacted the market. However, introducing virtual imaging trials during the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to open new avenues for adopting these devices. The development of advanced computational models helps better assess CT and radiography images, which are expected to help in the early diagnosis of COVID-19 patients. The market has witnessed a bounce back by 2022 Q2 due to increased R&D activities and improvement in supply and distribution channels.

Many patents have been filed in the realm of enhancing image evaluation and capturing. In addition, imaging core lab provider’s offer patented technologies that are anticipated to assist pharmaceutical companies in reducing their development timelines. As an example, IXICO provides a diagnostic tool called Assessa, which enhances decision-making in clinical trials for conditions related to memory, including schizophrenia, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s disease, as well as neurological disorders such as dementia and cognitive impairment.

Clinical Trial Imaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the clinical trial imaging market on the basis of on service, modality, application, end-use and region:

Clinical Trial Imaging Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Clinical Trial Design and Consultation Services

• Reading and Analytical Services

• Operational Imaging Services

• System and Technology Support Services

• Project and Data Management

Clinical Trial Imaging Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Computed Tomography

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging

• X-Ray

• Ultrasound

• Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

• Others

Clinical Trial Imaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• NASH

• CKD

• Diabetes

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Ophthalmology

• Musculoskeletal

• Oncology

• Gastroenterology

• Pediatrics

• Others

Clinical Trial Imaging End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical companies

• Medical Devices Manufacturers

• Academic and Government Research Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Others

Clinical Trial Imaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o Thailand

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

Key Companies profiled:

• IXICO plc

• Navitas Life Sciences

• Resonance Health

• ProScan Imaging

• Radiant Sage LLC

• Medpace

• Biomedical Systems Corp

• Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies

• Intrinsic Imaging

• BioTelemetry

Recent Developments

• In March 2023, Clario launched a cloud-based image viewer specifically for clinical trials. This innovation aims to streamline medical image analysis and improve its accessibility within the clinical research context

• In May 2023, Cleerly has partnered with ProScan Imaging to provide personalized solutions for cardiac health, which involve analyzing and devising treatment strategies for cardiovascular issues. The partnership is expected to leverage Cleerly’s AI-powered platform to examine coronary CT angiography (CCTA) images