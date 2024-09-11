Annuloplasty System Market Trends: Key Insights for 2024 and Beyond

The global annuloplasty system market size is expected to reach USD 612.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by several key factors, such as the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), a growing geriatric population base, a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and increasing heart health awareness programs

The increasing prevalence of heart valve diseases has led several government and private organizations are take initiatives and conduct programs to spread awareness about heart valve diseases. Such initiatives help to increase awareness about heart valve diseases and promote diagnosis of these diseases are expected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

The report "Annuloplasty System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Application (Mitral Valve Repair, Tricusid Valve Repair), End Use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 To 2030"

Similarly, the global population is aging, with several countries such as Japan, Italy, and others facing significantly higher risks of an aging population, which poses a significant risk of developing cardiovascular diseases over the period. Cardiovascular diseases such as mitral valve regurgitation and tricuspid valve insufficiency may require annuloplasty procedures to restore cardiac function and address valvular defects. This is expected to drive the demand for annuloplasty systems and drive the market during the forecast period.

Annuloplasty System Market Report Highlights:

Based on application, the mitral valve repair segment held the largest market share of 62.5% in 2023 due to the availability of advanced annuloplasty systems, allowing better patient outcomes in mitral valve repair procedures.

In terms of end use, the hospital segment held the largest market share in 2023 attributed to the hospitals’ comprehensive surgical facilities and post-surgical care.

North America dominated the annuloplasty system market, accounting for a more than 41% market share in 2023. This growth can be attributed to the growing geriatric population base, the region’s developed healthcare infrastructure, accessibility to advanced annuloplasty products, and a high prevalence of heart valve diseases.

Annuloplasty System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global annuloplasty system market based on application, end use, and region.

Annuloplasty System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Mitral Valve Repair Tricuspid Valve Repair Aortic Valve Repair

Annuloplasty System End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Annuloplasty System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America

S.

Canada

Mexico Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Sweden

Norway Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Thailand

South Korea Latin America

Brazil

Argentina Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

List of Key Players in the Annuloplasty System Market

Medtronic

Abbott

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Corcym

Labcor Laboratories Ltda

AFFLUENT MEDICAL

Valcare Medical

Braile Biomédica

Micro Interventional Devices, Incorporated

