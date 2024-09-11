Turf Protection Market 2030: The Shift Towards Biological Solutions

The global turf protection market size is expected to reach USD 9.34 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market for turf protection is expanding as a result of rising sports sponsorship costs. Major sports sponsors want to safeguard their investment by making sure that the playing fields are in excellent shape and free from damage.

Sports events, outdoor gatherings, and leisure activities are becoming more and more popular, which means that there is a growing need for grass protection solutions. Turf protection products help to preserve the integrity and aesthetics of grass surfaces in stadiums, parks, and other public areas, ensuring safe and playable conditions for a range of activities.

There is an increase in foot traffic and the usage of big machinery on grassy areas due to rising infrastructure spending, urban development plans, and construction projects. Turf protection measures, like matting and temporary ground coverings, assist keep turf areas healthy and reduce damage during construction.

Events such as festivals, concerts, and exhibitions held outdoors are becoming more and more necessary in order to prevent soil erosion, compaction, and damage from heavy foot traffic, equipment, and temporary buildings. Appropriate lawn preservation techniques are therefore necessary. Turf protection solutions allow event planners to create safe, visually appealing spaces without compromising the integrity of grass fields.

Growing awareness of environmental sustainability and ecosystem preservation is driving the need for eco-friendly lawn protection solutions. Sustainable resources, biodegradable polymers, and recycled materials are used to create eco-friendly turf protection products that not only satisfy sustainability goals and legal requirements but also appeal to environmentally conscious consumers and companies.

Pest protection dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 37.91% in 2023. Pest protection involves adopting strategies to control and prevent damage caused by various pests, including insects, rodents, and weeds, that can negatively impact the health and appearance of turfgrass

Biological solutions emerged as the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.4%.The shift towards biological solutions is a shift towards biological sustainability and eco-friendliness

North America dominated the market in 2023 with the highest revenue share. Major players and an increasing number of sports fields drive the growth of turf protection in the region

