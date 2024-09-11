Cloud TV Market Growth: Innovations Transforming Digital Entertainment Landscape

The global cloud TV market size is expected to reach USD 6.93 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by several key factors, such as transformative shift in media consumption habits, rapidly evolving technologies, and the advancement in digital content delivery platforms are driving the market growth globally.

Cloud-based infrastructure offers TV broadcasters and content providers scalable solutions to handle fluctuating demand without upfront investments in physical hardware. This scalability also enables efficient content delivery globally. The technology enables content providers to make an advance in streaming technologies, including adaptive bitrate streaming, content delivery networks (CDNs), and cloud-based transcoding, which have improved video quality and reduced buffering, enhancing the user experience.

However, the companies are adopting expansion strategies such as strategic partnerships and content acquisitions. Similarly, cloud TV platforms also offer a rich tapestry of programming that appeals to various viewer segments by collaborating with a range of content providers. This helps widen the user base and fosters viewer loyalty through personalized viewing experiences.

Cloud TV Market Report Highlights:

Based on deployment, public cloud accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. This segment’s growth is driven by the flexibility to scale operations based on demand, global reach, enhanced security measures, and advanced analytics.

Based on platform, mobile devices accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. The growth is attributed to the proliferation of smartphones and tablets as primary viewing devices.

In terms of application, the consumer television segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of around 48%, in 2023. The market growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for personalized, on-demand content accessible across devices.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of over 37% in 2023, owing to robust demand for scalable, secure, and delivery of innovative media solutions with advanced streaming technologies and high-quality video content, which are driving the growth of cloud TV market.

Cloud TV Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cloud TV market based on deployment, platform, enterprise size, solution, application, and region.

Cloud TV Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030) Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud

Cloud TV Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030) Smart TVs Mobile Devices Streaming Devices Others

Cloud TV Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030) Small and Medium Sized Enterprise Large Enterprise

Cloud TV Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030) Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Platform as a Service (PaaS) Software as a Service (SaaS)

Cloud TV Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030) Consumer Television Media & Entertainment Telecommunication Others

Cloud TV Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa



List of Key Players in the Cloud TV Market

Ooyala Inc.

Brightcove Inc.

MediaKind

Fordela Corp.

Amino Technologies PLC

DaCast LLC, Kaltura Inc.

MatrixStream Technologies Inc.

MUVI Television Ltd.

Minoto Video Inc.

Monetize Media Inc

.

