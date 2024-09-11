Masterbatch Market Trends: Key Insights and Forecasts for 2024

The global masterbatch market size is expected to reach USD 9.65 billion by 2030 to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030 as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing replacement of metal with plastic is projected to fuel the market growth. In addition, rising demand from the European region is expected to propel the demand over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, black masterbatch was the largest type segment in 2022 and the trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period. The increasing need for improving the surface appearance of plastic components in automotive and transportation, building and construction, and consumer goods is expected to contribute to the growth. Additive masterbatch is being widely used on account of various properties it imparts to plastics such as antistatic, antifoaming, antioxidant, antimicrobial, thermo-stabilizer, barrier properties, metal deactivators, anti-block, flame retardant, UV stabilizer, oxygen scavenger, and abrasion resistance. The growth of the packaging sector, especially plastic packaging, is anticipated to drive the demand.

Access the Masterbatch Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Black, Filler), By Carrier Polymer (Polypropylene, Polyethylene), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030

These are used in various end-use industries, such as packaging, building and construction, consumer goods, automotive and transportation, and agriculture, as it imparts useful functional properties such as smooth surface finish and desired hardness. The increasing spending capability of customers toward purchasing attractively packaged consumer goods is expected to trigger the need for various plastic componentss to improve the appearance and other properties. These factors together are anticipated to boost the market demand over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, polypropylene (PP) was the largest carrier polymer segment in 2022 and the trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period. Polypropylene offers excellent electrical resistance and does not present stress-cracking problems at high temperatures and strong chemicals. As such, it is useful in both rigid and flexible packaging applications. The demand for polypropylene as a carrier polymer is projected to increase owing to its excellent mechanical strength and flexibility offered by it. Polypropylene also enhances the quality of surfaces. It is lightweight and therefore, is used to replace metal components in the automotive industry.

Masterbatch Market Report Highlights

The black segment witnessed the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of nearly.7.1% as color masterbatch finds application in various end-use industries such as packaging, building and construction, consumer goods, automotive and transportation, and agriculture

Polyethylene emerged as the second-largest carrier polymer segment, in terms of revenue, in 2023. The growing popularity on account of useful properties of HDPE, LDPE, and LLDPE is projected to drive the segment.

The packaging segment emerged as the largest end-use segment in 2023 due to different types of the industrial, customer, and retail packaging segments across various geographies

According to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), the production of commercial vehicles reached 8.3 million in 2022, up from 7.6 million in 2021. Thus, with the growing production of automobiles, the demand for automotive plastics in exterior and interior parts is anticipated to rise. This is likely to drive the demand for masterbatch in automotive sector over the forecast period.

Order your free sample copy of “Masterbatch Market Report 2024 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is fragmented, with several global and regional players. Key players in the market comply with the regulatory policies and are engaged in research & development activities to develop innovative products. For instance, Hubron International became a corporate member of The Graphene Council, the world’s largest community for graphene researchers, developers, producers, academics, and scientists. Since Hubron International is involved in masterbatch/compounding of graphene materials and has technologies available for the processing of 2D materials, the growing usage of 2D materials in the thermoplastic arena for providing lightweight products is expected to strengthen Hublon International’s position in the masterbatch market. Most key industry players are integrated across the value chain, posing entry barriers for new market players.

Key Masterbatch Companies:

Schulman, Inc.

Ampacet Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Clariant AG

Global Colors Group

Hubron International Ltd.

Penn Color, Inc.

Plastiblends India Ltd.

PolyOne Corporation

Tosaf Group

About Grand View Research:

Grand View Research, Inc. is a market research and consulting company that provides off-the-shelf, customized research reports and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials, and energy. With a deep-seated understanding of varied business environments, Grand View Research provides strategic objective insights. For more information, visit www.grandviewresearch.com

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com