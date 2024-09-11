Metalworking Fluids Market Strategies: Best Practices for Market Penetration

The global metalworking fluids market size is expected to reach USD 17.45 billion by 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. The demand is attributed to arise in demand for automotive and industrial machinery. Individual end-use sectors, such as machinery, metal fabrication, and transportation equipment, are driving the expansion of the market.

The market is also expected to be driven by strong development in the machinery and transportation equipment end-use industries over the projected period. Manufacturing is one of the core industries in North America and Europe. Advances in the manufacturing methods for the production of sophisticated end-use products, coupled with the increase in the exports of construction machinery and power, agricultural, and automotive equipment, have fueled the market growth.

Access the Metalworking Fluids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Mineral, Synthetic), By End-use (Machinery, Transportation Equipment), By Industrial End-use, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030

The sector is expected to benefit from increased production of construction machines and related parts for industrial, residential, and commercial construction. The rise in public-private partnerships is expected to boost the demand for a variety of construction components that use MWFs during their production. Because of the expanding building activities in these nations, emerging economies are likely to be critical for product growth.

The increasing demand for electricity and upgrading of the existing infrastructure for electricity generation, transmission, and distribution, is anticipated to fuel the market for electrical & power equipment and related components. These components are manufactured using ferrous and non-ferrous metal parts, which consume MWFs during manufacturing.

Metalworking Fluids Market Report Highlights

Mineral-based MWFs accounted for a revenue share of 48.06% in 2023 due to the increased consumption owing to their low cost

Water cutting oils application is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to product usage in operations, such as drilling, milling grinding, and mainly in heat dissipation for the proper machining process

The machinery segment dominated the market in 2023 due to the high demand for construction equipment and increased infrastructural development activities

The automobile industry is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period due to the high demand for automobile machinery

The growth of the construction and electrical & power equipment sectors in emerging economies is also expected to drive the product demand

Synthetic and mineral-based products aid in better tool performance, which has led to their high demand

Order your free sample copy of “Metalworking Fluids Market Report 2024 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key companies are adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as capacity expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures, to maintain and expand their market share.

On January 2023, Univar Solutions B.V. entered a distribution agreement with Graphics Services Ltd. for their products such as inks, rust preventive oils, coatings, lubricants, and metalworking fluids in Europe.

On September 2022, Clariant announced the extension of support for metalworking fluid manufacturers globally by offering their additives to develop high lubricity and fully-synthetic metalworking fluids.

Key Metalworking Fluid Companies:

Houghton International, Inc.

Blaser Swisslube AG

BP plc

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Total S.A.

FUCHS

Chevron Corp.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.

Kuwait Petroleum Corp.

About Grand View Research:

Grand View Research, Inc. is a market research and consulting company that provides off-the-shelf, customized research reports and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials, and energy. With a deep-seated understanding of varied business environments, Grand View Research provides strategic objective insights. For more information, visit www.grandviewresearch.com

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com