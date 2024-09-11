Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market Set for Explosive Growth, Expected to Reach USD 8 Billion by 2032

The global wearable blood pressure monitor market is poised for significant growth in the coming decade, with total market size projected to reach USD 8 billion by 2032. In 2021, the market was valued at USD 1.8 billion, and by the end of 2022, it is expected to surpass USD 2.1 billion, driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15-16% over the forecast period 2022-2032.

This growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness of health monitoring, advancements in wearable technology, and a rising focus on proactive health management. Wearable blood pressure monitors offer users a convenient way to track their cardiovascular health in real-time, contributing to their growing popularity.

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a thorough assessment of the present status of the global wearable blood pressure monitor industry in its most recent research analysis. It covers important topics such as volume, value, production, and consumption. Leveraging insightful analysis, the report delves into demand patterns and future prospects, categorizing the market into various segments based on end uses, regions, and key players.

Understanding the Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare Industry

With the pandemic affecting the majority of countries around the world, the healthcare industry is experiencing its fair share of “ups and downs.” The COVID-19 has put a significant strain on the healthcare industry’s workforce, facilities, and infrastructure. Despite the constant pressure, the healthcare sector is growing at a moderate pace as a result of infrastructure improvements and technological advancements. The healthcare sector is delivering a healthy performance.

The latest FMI report on the Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor market provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19, as well as incisive coverage of the innovative strategies adopted by market players to overcome pandemic challenges.

Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market players

OMRON Corporation

Pyle Audio

Blipcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nokia Corporation,

ForaCare Suisse AG

Qardio, Inc.

iHealth Labs Inc.

Koogeek Inc.

Inventum Huishoudelijke Apparaten B.V.

Xiaomi, Medaval Ltd.

Others

A Old Full Report Analysis Click Here

Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market: Segmentation

By Product Type:

Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor

Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

Finger Blood Pressure Monitor

By Connecting Technology:

WiFi Based

Bluetooth Based

By Indication:

Hypotension

Hypertension

Irregular Heart Beat

By Measurement Type:

Oscillometric Method

Arterial Tonometry

Pulse Transit Time Method

By End User:

Hospital

Clinic

Ambulatory Care

Home Care Settings

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding China and Japan

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube