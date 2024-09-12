Contrast Media Injectors Market Regulatory Landscape And Compliance Issues

Contrast Media Injectors Industry Overview

The global contrast media injectors market size was valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.50% from 2024 to 2030. The contrast media injectors market growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, technological advancements, and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. The rising number of chronic diseases has harnessed the demand for diagnostic imaging tests that use conventional imaging methods such as X-rays and ultrasounds, along with advanced imaging techniques such as CT scans and MRIs. The ability of these tests to diagnose diseases and help to decide on surgeries/treatments in interventional procedures, as well as their use for perioperative imaging before surgeries, is likely to increase the number of contrast media procedures. Thus, the rising prevalence of long-term diseases and complex co-morbidities are major factors propelling market growth.

Moreover, rapid advancements in technology, increased spending on healthcare, and enhancements in patient care quality are leading to the worldwide rise in the demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Contrast media injectors are invaluable tools for surgeons. They help them precisely administer contrast agents, thereby minimizing human errors and enhancing the precision and efficiency of operations. These products are essential in the fields of intraoperative interventional radiology and interventional cardiology. The presence of sophisticated injection systems for both diagnostic and intraoperative imaging purposes is expected to drive their increased adoption.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the contrast media injectors market. Many radiology departments saw a rapid dip in imaging case volume during the pandemic, resulting in a slump in demand for contrast media injectors. However, post-pandemic, organizations are gaining knowledge in their end-to-end supply chains to reduce product prices and improve the quality and services associated with contrast media injectors. Such operational ideas help organizations save money by eliminating third-party expenses, generating lucrative market growth prospects.

The key advantages offered by minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) include faster recovery, smaller incisions, lower risk of infections, minimal scarring, shorter hospital stays and reduced loss of blood during the procedure. These benefits are anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period. Additionally, minimally invasive procedures conducted with contrast media injectors provide real-time imaging and high quality, for surgical or diagnostic procedures, which can create significant opportunities for the surgeons to perform the surgical procedures in the appropriate area, augmenting the overall market. Moreover, a growing number of approvals for contrast media injectors by regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. FDA and the EU, are predicted to contribute to the market growth.

Contrast Media Injectors Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global contrast media injectors market on the basis of product, type, application, end-use, and region:

Contrast Media Injectors Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Injector Systems

o CT injector systems

o MRI injector systems

o Cardiovascular/angiography injector systems

• Consumables

o Tubing

o Syringe

o Interventional Radiology

Contrast Media Injectors Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Single-head Injectors

• Dual-head Injectors

• Syringeless Injectors

Contrast Media Injectors Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Radiology

• Interventional Cardiology

• Interventional Radiology

Contrast Media Injectors End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Contrast Media Injectors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Thailand

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

• MEA

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

Key Companies profiled:

• Bayer HealthCare LLC

• Bracco Group

• Ulrich Medical

• Guerbet Group

• Medtron AG

• Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd.

• Hong Kong Medi Co Limited

Recent Developments

• In November 2023, Bracco partnered with ulrich medical for syringeless magnetic resonance injectors. This partnership helped Bracco to launch its product in the U.S. market.

• In November 2022, GE Healthcare and ulrich medical collaborated to offer multi-dose contrast media injectors in the U.S. This injector delivers iodinated contrast media for CT imaging procedures, reducing procedure setup time and increasing patient throughput.

• In November 2022, GE Healthcare announced an investment of USD 80 million to increase contrast media production capacity. By 2025, GE Healthcare aims to manufacture 30 million more doses of contrast media every year, which is anticipated to boost the market’s growth in the near future.

• In September 2019, Bayer launched the MEDRAD Stellant FLEX computed tomography (CT) injection system with an advanced injector system that drives individualized patient protocols and personalized imaging.