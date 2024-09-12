Self-storage Market 2030: Insights into the Business Segment’s Rapid Growth

The global self-storage market size is expected to reach USD 83.20 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The industry has evolved significantly over the past few decades, transforming from a niche service into a widely recognized segment of the real estate market. This growth reflects changes in consumer behavior, urbanization, and economic trends. This sector has seen remarkable growth, driven by increasing demand for flexible and secure storage solutions.

As cities expand and living spaces shrink, urban residents are seeking additional storage solutions. The trend toward smaller living spaces, particularly in metropolitan areas, has heightened the demand for self-storage units. People are increasingly using these facilities to store seasonal items, surplus belongings, and even business inventory.

Moreover, the self-storage industry has embraced technology to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. Innovations such as online booking systems, digital surveillance, automated access controls, and mobile apps for account management are becoming standard. These technologies not only streamline operations but also improve security and convenience for users. In September 2023, Vantiva launched Vantiva Smart Storage, a software-as-a-service solution for the self-storage sector, integrating Wi-Fi and IoT capabilities. Vantiva Smart Storage enhances operational efficiencies, reduces costs, and improves customer experiences by integrating various technologies and delivering actionable insights.

The growth of e-commerce has also had a notable impact on the self-storage market. Online retailers and small businesses often utilize storage units to manage inventory and logistics. This trend is likely to continue as e-commerce expands, necessitating more flexible storage solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Self-storage Market Report Highlights:

Based on unit size, the medium segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of over 45.0% in 2023. This is attributed to the versatility and cost-effectiveness provided by the segment. These units are ideal for storing household items, furniture, and business inventory, catering to both individual and business customers

Based on application, the personal segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 66.0% in 2023. Growing urbanization, a rise in smaller living spaces, and lifestyle changes are major reasons behind the segmental growth

North America dominated the global industry and accounted for a revenue share of over 47.0% in 2023. An aging population and the growing integration of technology for self-storage units drive market growth in the region

In April 2024, SmartStop Self Storage acquired a self-storage facility in Colorado, U.S., spanning approximately 64,700 net rentable square feet, consisting of 20 single-story buildings with around 450 units and 100 parking spaces

List of Key Players in the Self-storage Market

Big Yellow Self Storage Company

Metro Storage LLC

SmartStop Self Storage

Life Storage Inc.

Shurgard Self Storage

Safestore

P. Carey Inc.

Public Storage

Prime Storage

CubeSmart

Storage Giant

