Ceramic Tiles Market: The Impact Of Sustainable Practices

Ceramic Tiles Industry Overview

The global ceramic tiles market size was estimated at USD 186.70 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing demand for aesthetically, superior and durable wall and floor covering solutions and consumer trends in floor design have been driving industry growth of the market over the past few years. Expansion of offices & workspaces, improving consumer lifestyle, and rapid urbanization are factors that have also contributed to the market growth. The tremendous cost of rehabilitation has created a demand for materials with a much longer life span and requiring minimal maintenance. This is expected to have a positive impact on the industry over the forecast period. Ceramic tiles are available in a variety of colors, textures, and sizes which has led to an increase in the attractiveness of this market segment over the past years.

The growth in construction spending in the emerging Middle Eastern and Asia Pacific economies can be attributed to the strong industrial and economic development coupled with population expansion, which is likely to have a positive impact on the demand for ceramic tiles in these regions over the forecast period. Furthermore, the governments of emerging economies have invested significantly in public infrastructures such as offices, building hospitals, and housing societies.

The U.S. ceramic wall tiles industry is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the expansion of the construction sector in the country. The rising application of ceramic wall tiles in fireplace cladding and feature walls is the major factor driving the industry. In response to the rising demand, industry players are focusing on launching new wall tile collections.

The positive outlook of the healthcare sector in the U.S. is expected to promote the demand for anti-bacterial, stain & water-resistant, low-maintenance, and highly durable flooring over the forecast period. Changing consumer preferences coupled with increasing options for decorative flooring to improve the aesthetics of commercial buildings such as offices and business centers are further expected to promote the demand over the forecast period.

Key Ceramic Tiles Company Insights

• Mohawk Industries, Inc., is headquartered in Georgia, U.S., and is primarily engaged in the production of flooring components. It designs, sources materials, manufactures, and distributes different types of flooring materials to markets including residential new construction, residential replacement, and commercial constructions. This company operates its business through segments: Global Ceramics, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World

• RAK Ceramics designs and manufactures ceramic tiles and sanitary ware for residential & commercial purposes. It majorly serves Asia Pacific and Europe, with over 40 subsidiaries operating in tiles and bathroom fittings

• Kajaria Ceramics Limited company designs and manufactures ceramic and vitrified tiles as well as flooring products. This company has seven manufacturing units in India and global sales operations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Its sales & distribution facilities in European region are located in Spain, France, Belgium, UK, Germany, and East Europe

• China Ceramics Co., Ltd. is engaged in the manufacturing of ceramic tiles. Its products are offered in domestic as well as international markets and are used in interior flooring and exterior siding of residential and commercial buildings.

• Florim Ceramiche S.p.A. owns a network of production units, logistic centers, and business partnerships in Europe, North America, and Asia. It manufactures tiles, porcelain stoneware, ceramic slabs, and stoneware products for architecture, interior design, and construction.

Ceramic Tiles Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ceramic tiles market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Ceramic Tiles Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

• Glazed ceramic tiles

• Porcelain tiles

• Scratch free ceramic tiles

• Others

Ceramic Tiles Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

• Wall Tiles

• Floor Tiles

• Others

Ceramic Tiles End-use Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

• Residential

• Commercial

Ceramic Tiles Region Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o UK

o Spain

o Turkey

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

• Central & South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Oman

o Bahrain

o Kuwait

o Qatar

Key Companies profiled:

• Atlas Concorde S.p.A.

• MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.

• Crossville, Inc.

• RAK Ceramics

• Cerámica Saloni

• Florida Tile, Inc.

• PORCELANOSA Grupo A.I.E.

• Kajaria Ceramics Limited

• GRUPPO CERAMICHE RICCHETTI S.p.A.

• China Ceramics Co., Ltd.

• Guangdong Monalisa Industry Co.,

• Guangdong Newpearl Ceramics Group Co., Ltd.

• Florim Ceramiche S.p.A.

Recent Developments

• In January 2023, H & R Johnson, a company that is part of Prism Johnson Limited and is involved in the manufacturing of ceramic tiles, launched its new collection at an event held in Kolkata, India. This new collection consists of 3,000 new designs of ceramic tiles, which find applications in a variety of spaces catering to the industry demand of architects and designers.

• In June 2022, Mohawk Industries, Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire Vitromex, a Mexican ceramic tile manufacturer that holds a leading position in the market. This company has four manufacturing facilities located across Mexico and a broad distribution network. This acquisition allowed Mohawk Industries, Inc. to increase its participation in the Mexican ceramic tile market with the help of Virtomex brand.