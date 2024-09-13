Harty Jewell PLLC Advocates for Asbestos and Mesothelioma Victims in Virginia

Yorktown, Virginia, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — Harty Jewell PLLC, a leading law firm founded by partners Erin Jewell and Will Harty, offers invaluable expertise and dedicated representation to victims of asbestos exposure and mesothelioma in Virginia. With over forty years of combined litigation experience, Erin and Will have become trusted advocates for those suffering from catastrophic injuries, particularly in asbestos mesothelioma and product defect cases.

Asbestos exposure remains a significant public health issue, with mesothelioma being one of the most devastating consequences. Unfortunately, there is an epidemic of asbestos-related disease in the Tidewater area and in other parts of the Commonwealth of Virginia. This rare and aggressive cancer, caused by inhaling asbestos fibers, often leads to a grim prognosis. For victims and their families, the legal complexities of pursuing compensation can add to the overwhelming stress of dealing with such a severe diagnosis. This is where the expertise of a dedicated asbestos and mesothelioma lawyer becomes indispensable.

Harty Jewell PLLC understands the profound impact that mesothelioma has on individuals and their loved ones. With a deep commitment to justice and compassion for their clients, Erin Jewell and Will Harty have successfully guided hundreds of clients through the legal process. Their extensive experience in handling asbestos-related cases allows them to navigate the complexities of the judicial system with skill and precision, ensuring that their clients can focus on healing and supporting their families.

One of the key benefits of working with Harty Jewell PLLC is their commitment to providing diamond-level legal services. The firm offers free initial consultations and operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning they only get paid if they recover compensation for their clients. This approach ensures that victims of asbestos exposure and mesothelioma can access top-tier legal representation without worrying about upfront costs.

“At Harty Jewell PLLC, our clients’ well-being is our top priority,” says Erin Jewell. “We are dedicated to seeking truth and justice for those affected by asbestos exposure, and we work tirelessly to secure the compensation they deserve. Our clients can feel comfortable, safe, and confident knowing that their case is in good hands.”

As the leading asbestos and mesothelioma law firm in Virginia, Harty Jewell PLLC stands ready to assist those in need. Victims and their families are encouraged to contact the firm at (757) 568-3000 or visit their website at https://www.hartyjewell.com/ to learn more about their legal options and begin the journey toward justice and compensation.