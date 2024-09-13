Halina Latuszek Celebrates 34 Years in Real Estate

Chicago, IL, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — Halina Latuszek, a seasoned real estate professional and co-founder of K&L Realty, proudly marks her 34th anniversary in the real estate industry.

With over three decades of experience and a track record of 200+ successful sales, Halina has established herself as a trusted expert in the Chicagoland real estate market.

Halina’s journey in real estate began in 1990 when she obtained her real estate license, inspired by a desire to help others achieve their dreams. Originally from southeastern Poland, Halina moved to the US and soon discovered her passion for real estate.

She transitioned to real estate full-time in 1995, honing her skills at Coldwell Banker, where she built lasting relationships with clients across Chicago and its northern suburbs.

In 2006, Halina co-founded K&L Realty, a 100% women-owned real estate agency dedicated to serving buyers and sellers throughout the Chicagoland area. Her mission has always been to cater to the specific needs of her clients, ensuring that their personalized experience exceeds expectations.

Whether guiding first-time homebuyers or assisting seasoned sellers, Halina’s client-centric approach and strong negotiation skills have consistently delivered outstanding results.

“I am committed to guiding buyers and sellers with integrity, transparency, and unwavering dedication,” said Halina. “By leveraging my deep knowledge of the Chicagoland real estate market, I empower buyers to find their dream homes and help sellers achieve the highest value for their properties.”

Halina’s passion for real estate is matched by her commitment to clients, offering free consultations to help them navigate the complexities of the market. Fluent in both English and Polish, Halina is uniquely positioned to assist a diverse range of clients in their real estate journeys.

To learn more about Halina Latuszek and how she can assist with your real estate needs, visit https://www.homesbyhalina.com or call 773-415-4500.

About Halina Latuszek

Halina Latuszek is a dedicated real estate professional with more than 30 years of experience in the Chicagoland area. As the co-founder of K&L Realty, Halina is committed to providing personalized service with integrity and transparency. Her client-centric approach has earned her a reputation for excellence in the industry.