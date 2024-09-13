RideBoom Sets to Empower Auto Rickshaw Drivers with Higher Earnings and Flexibility

RideBoom: A Game-Changer for Auto Rickshaw Drivers in India

Hyderabad, India, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — In a move that is set to revolutionize the way auto rickshaw drivers operate in India, RideBoom, a leading ride-hailing platform, has announced its plans to help these hard-working individuals earn a better living. With its innovative platform, RideBoom aims to provide auto rickshaw drivers with a more stable and lucrative income stream, while also ensuring a safer and more comfortable ride for passengers.

A Platform for Auto Rickshaw Drivers

RideBoom platform is specifically designed for auto rickshaw drivers, providing them with a range of benefits that set them apart from traditional ride-hailing services. With RideBoom, drivers can earn a higher income by choosing when and where they want to work, allowing them to maximize their earnings.

“One of the biggest challenges that auto rickshaw drivers face is the lack of control over their work schedule and income,” said Harminder Malhi known as Harry Malhi, CEO of RideBoom. “Our platform is designed to give them more flexibility and control, allowing them to earn a better living and improve their overall quality of life.”

How RideBoom Works

RideBoom platform is simple and easy to use. Here’s how it works:

Registration: Auto rickshaw drivers register with RideBoom by providing basic information, such as their name, contact details, and vehicle information.

Scheduling: Drivers can choose when and where they want to work, selecting from a range of available slots and routes.

Matching: RideBoom algorithm matches drivers with passengers, based on their preferences and availability.

Ride: Drivers pick up passengers and take them to their destination, earning a fare that is set by RideBoom.

Payment: Drivers are paid a competitive fare for each ride, with the option to earn more by choosing peak-hour slots and popular routes.

Benefits for Auto Rickshaw Drivers

RideBoom platform offers a range of benefits for auto rickshaw drivers, including:

Higher Earnings: Drivers can earn a higher income by choosing peak-hour slots and popular routes.

Flexibility: Drivers have more control over their work schedule, allowing them to choose when and where they want to work.

Safety: RideBoom platform ensures a safer ride for passengers, with features such as GPS tracking and emergency assistance.

Insurance: RideBoom offers insurance coverage for drivers, providing them with financial protection in case of accidents or other incidents.

“We are committed to continually improving and expanding our services to meet the evolving transportation needs of the Indian market,” added Malhi. “This expansion is just the beginning, and we look forward to further strengthening our presence and making a positive impact on the way people move around the country.”

Its great to see when others are trying to be copying what we are doing like rewards points which we call RB Coins.

For more information about RideBoom India and its services, please visit the RideBoom website.