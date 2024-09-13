NORELEM LAUNCHES WEBSHOP FOR THE USA

Greenville, SC, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Buying standard components from global manufacturer norelem in the USA has just become quicker and more accessible, thanks to the launch of its new webshop. Designed to deliver a more convenient and efficient purchasing experience, customers in North America will now have access to more of norelem’s expansive product range while also enjoying localized support and shorter shipping and lead times.

The launch of the webshop coincides with the opening of a new centralized facility in the USA, significantly improving delivery times and reducing shipping costs, meaning customers will be able to get access to the products and technical support they need faster than ever.

norelem CEO Marcus Schneck praised the launch of the webshop, stating: “The introduction of our dedicated webshop for our customers in the USA marks a significant milestone in our commitment to serving American engineers and purchasing managers.

“Through this webshop, we aim to ensure a more efficient procurement process, simplifying access to more of our parts without the complexities of international orders. This new one-stop solution will help our customers find and integrate the right components into their designs, driving efficiency and innovation in their projects while also allowing for quick and seamless ordering – especially for repeat purchases.”

One stand-out feature of the new webshop is the ability for customers to complete transactions using U.S. dollars, eliminating the need for currency conversion and simplifying the payment process. Additionally, the centralized facility means more products will be shipped directly from the United States, ensuring faster delivery times and significantly reducing shipping costs compared to international orders from Europe.

“The webshop is more than just a purchasing platform,” Schneck added. “It’s a comprehensive resource for design engineers. With a dedicated team of experts, we offer localized customer support that aligns with USA business hours, providing timely assistance and technical advice. This ensures a more personalized service experience for each of our customers.”

The new webshop also provides access to norelem’s extensive CAD database, which includes detailed models and drawings of thousands of components. This feature helps engineers save significant time when specifying products, streamlining the design process and integrating the right components into their projects.

To find the perfect solution for your application, click here, or to learn more about the norelem webshop, visit www.norelemusa.com/en-us/.

And there’s more! To celebrate its arrival into the USA market, norelem will be running its BIG GREEN WEEK promotion on its newly launched webshop. From September 9 to 15, 2024, USA customers will receive free standard shipping on online orders over $100. However, express and return shipments are excluded from the offer and the offer is limited to only online orders to norelem Inc. delivered within the United States of America.

To find out more, contact norelem’s dedicated USA team at sales@norelem.com or dial +1 864 990 5030.

About norelem

norelem has been manufacturing and supplying parts and components for the mechanical engineering industry for over 65 years. Committed to expanding its extensive product portfolio, norelem currently supplies over 100,000 high-quality standard components for machinery and automation. From new products every month to guaranteed fast and reliable delivery times, norelem understands the fast-paced nature of the engineering industry. Plus, with 12 locations worldwide, norelem’s team are on hand to deliver on-site technical support to its customers, wherever they may be.

The norelem online shop is available for customers to order its standard parts conveniently at any time. Here, customers can also access norelem’s extensive CAD data to ensure efficient designs and considerable time savings when specifying products. norelem’s CAD data facilitates the integration of a product into the design process with unparalleled accuracy, so its customers no longer need to manually draw components from scratch.

Going above the role of a manufacturer and supplier, the norelem ACADEMY is the company’s commitment to shaping the future of engineering. Providing a gateway to expert knowledge in engineering, design and manufacturing, students and seasoned professionals alike can access a wealth of online resources, technical articles, and webinars as well as book the ACADEMY’s ShowTruck for more hands-on learning.