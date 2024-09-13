Armsons Barlow Celebrates Success of Two Apprentices

Derby, UK, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — Two apprentices at leading project managers, construction cost consultants and building surveyors, Armsons Barlow, have completed their studies and been promoted to the role of Quantity Surveyor/Project Manager.

Alisha Jhangeer and Dominic Whitehall have been working for the Derby-based firm whilst studying for their respective university degrees and have now both celebrated their graduation with a promotion to Quantity Surveyor/Project Manager.

Alisha joined Armsons Barlow in August 2019 from Derby College where she studied Professional Construction in the Built Environment, gaining a Distinction. The firm supported her continuing education by sponsoring her five-year part-time degree at Nottingham Trent University and she has now successfully completed a Level 6 Chartered Surveyor (Quantity Surveyor Pathway) Degree Apprenticeship.

Alisha has assisted in both pre and post contract roles on projects of varying size, including commercial and residential. Over the past five years at Armsons Barlow, she has grown into a well-rounded surveyor and will now begin her journey into Professional Chartership through the RICS APC process.

Dom joined Armsons Barlow in August 2022, balancing his studies at Derby University with practical experience gained from working part-time for the firm. He recently completed a BSc (Hons) degree in Quantity Surveying and Commercial Management at Derby University and graduated with a First Class Honors Degree.

Dom has already gained a broad range of experience and worked on schemes at varying stages of the development process. He has become particularly astute at cost management, including financial planning and reporting, measurement and tender estimates. Dom will also now begin the APC process with the aim of becoming a Chartered Surveyor in 2026.

In their new roles, Alisha and Dom will be involved in the diverse range of project management, quantity surveying and cost management services carried out the by company for both private and public sector clients.

Commenting on her new role, Alisha said:

“I am immensely grateful to Armsons Barlow for their continued support and investment in my education through my apprenticeship and degree.

“Their commitment has not only facilitated my professional growth but has also deepened my passion and appreciation for quantity surveying. I look forward to working alongside a great team of colleagues on a diverse range of projects across a variety of sectors.”

Dominic added:

“My time at Armsons Barlow has been invaluable in shaping my understanding of the industry. This practical experience, combined with my academic studies, has prepared me well for this role.

“I am excited about the opportunities ahead and hope to be able to make a significant contribution to the continued success of the company.”

Josh Toon, director of Armsons Barlow, added:

“These appointments mark a significant milestone for Armsons Barlow as we continue to invest in nurturing talent within our industry.

“Alisha and Dominic have demonstrated exceptional dedication and skill throughout their apprenticeships, and we are delighted to welcome them into their new roles.”

For more information, visit www.armsonsbarlow.com