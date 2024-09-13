Dental Implants Market Predictions: What to Expect in the Coming Years

The global dental implants market size is expected to reach USD 9.62 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for tooth replacement has provided good growth potential to the market. The increasing number of dental injuries owing to road accidents and sports injuries are some of the major factors boosting the market growth.

With growing aesthetic awareness, people are exploring more treatment options, which is leading to the growth of the market. For instance, as per the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry data, more than 95.0% of individuals across the globe believe that their smile is a vital social asset and nearly 84.0% revealed to be under increased pressure to perfect their smile, thus increasing the product demand. Dental implants are considered the only restorative technique that preserves and stimulates natural bone. Owing to the growing number of edentulous people, the demand for prosthetics is increasing, which is expected to be one of the major impact-rendering drivers for the market.

Several industries have halted their services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the dental care industry is greatly impacted by the significant decrease in elective procedures, many of which are being postponed or canceled so that hospitals can focus their resources on treating patients with COVID-19. Major Countries like the U.S and India procure raw materials and electronic components from China, which has disrupted the supply chain of many dental equipments and product manufacturers. However, with the decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitals are likely to begin scheduling elective procedures, depending on their capacity of admission and patients comfort level.

Dental Implants Market Report Highlights

The titanium segment held the largest share of more than 91.36% of the overall revenue in 2023 due to its wide applications, durability, and cost-effectiveness

The zirconium segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing product segment over the forecast period due to better flexural strength, improved aesthetic appearance, and less corrosiveness as compared to titanium

North America dominated the global dental implants market and accounted for the maximum share of more than 35.64% in 2023 owing to high awareness about restorative treatments and the presence of established market players

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Companies are focusing on strategic initiatives, such as the introduction of novel products through customization according to consumers’ needs, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions, to expand their product portfolio and extend leadership positions in the field of dental implantology. Moreover, the competition between key players will turn intense in the coming years as they are focusing more on geographical expansion, strategic collaborations, and partnerships through mergers & acquisitions. In May 2020, Straumann Group announced a new zygomatic implant solution for patients with severe jawbone loss in collaboration with Southern Implants. The new solution combines proven implant design features with the advantages of Straumann’s BLX and BLT implant prosthetic range.

