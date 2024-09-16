Vitamin K2 Market Trends: Innovations Enhancing Nutritional Supplement Formulations

The global vitamin K2 market size is expected to reach USD 856.6 million by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing global aging population and, along with it, the growing number of diseases that are related to aging, such as bone disorders, cardiovascular disorders, and loss of bone mineral density, are among the primary driving factors of the market growth. There is continuous ongoing research aimed at clinically investigating the therapeutic effects and properties of vitamin K2, which is also a significant driving factor for market growth.

Post-COVID-19, people globally have become more health and fitness conscious. Therefore, to maintain a healthy lifestyle and to prevent chronic diseases, products such as vitamin K2 are in significant demand as they enhance bone and cardiovascular health and help maintain overall good health. Vitamin K2 is acknowledged for its beneficial impact on bone health, cardiovascular health, and overall well-being. Vitamin K2 is essential for bone health, as it guides calcium to fortify bones and minimize fracture risks. Furthermore, studies suggest that vitamin K2 can prevent arterial calcification and decrease the likelihood of heart problems.

Companies are prioritizing the development of innovative formulations and delivery methods to cater to varied consumer preferences and enhance product efficacy. This effort encompasses new formats such as capsules, liquids, soft gels, and tablets, along with the integration of vitamin K2 with other supplements to target specific health benefits. Moreover, ongoing scientific research is revealing new therapeutic uses for vitamin K2 beyond its benefits for bone and heart health, opening up opportunities for market growth.

Vitamin K2 Market Report Highlights:

Based on product, the MK-4 segment held the largest market share in 2023. This is attributed to the high demand of MK-4 as a synthetic form of menaquinone-4. MK4 is known to enhance bone health and prevent osteoporosis by improving bone mineral density and reducing fracture risk. While the MK-7 segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is due to MK-7’s natural form, menaquinone-7, which is derived from fermented foods like natto.

In terms of dosage form, the capsules/tablets segment dominated the market with a leading market share of 41.6% in 2023. This is attributed to the easy production, strong stability, and precise dosage control. These forms are extensively used in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals because they shield active ingredients from oxidation, light, and moisture, extending shelf life.

Based on source, the synthetic vitamin K2 dominated the market with the largest market share in 2023. This is attributed to the cost-effectiveness and scalability. Synthetic vitamin K2 is manufactured at a lower cost compared to natural extraction methods, making it a cost-effective option for producers.

In terms of indication, the bone health segment held the largest market share of 36.2% in 2023. Vitamin K2 is crucial for bone health, regulating calcium metabolism and aiding in calcium deposition into bones. Recognized for improving bone density and reducing osteoporosis risk, it is particularly beneficial in enhancing bone mineral density and lowering fracture risks in postmenopausal women.

Based on application, the health supplements segment led the market in revenue with a dominant share and it is projected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. This growth is fueled by rising consumer awareness of the importance of maintaining optimal health and wellness, increasing health consciousness, and the demand for nutritional products.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment held the largest market share in 2023. Brick-and-mortar stores like pharmacies, health food stores, and supermarkets outlets provide immediate purchase convenience and allow consumers to assess product quality directly.

Vitamin K2 Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Vitamin K2 market based on product, dosage form, source, indication, application, distribution channel, and region:

Vitamin K2 Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) MK-7 MK-4

Vitamin K2 Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Capsules/Tablets Softgels Liquid Others

Vitamin K2 Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Natural Synthetic

Vitamin K2 Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Bone Health Heart Health Blood Clotting Others

Vitamin K2 Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Health Supplements Functional Foods and Beverages

Vitamin K2 Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Offline



Pharmacies & Drug Stores



Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Others



Online



Vitamin K2 Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Thailand



Latin America



Brazil



Argentina



MEA



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait



List of Key Players in the Vitamin K2 Market

Kappa Bioscience

Gnosis SpA

NattoPharma

Seebio Biotech

Viridis BioPharma

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd.

Frutarom

Geneferm Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Vesta Nutra

NOW Foods

