Docks Market Strategies For Enhancing Efficiency And Productivity

The global docks market size was estimated at USD 1.79 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030. The market is driven by the rising structure demand as the governing bodies of various economies are conducting re-development of waterfronts to maximize their value for both business and community.

The majorly used set of materials for floating dock construction includes wood, metal, plastic, composites, and concrete. Wood is the conventional material used for dock manufacturing. However, it is susceptible to warp, rot, splinters, and insect damage. This dock material also requires constant ongoing maintenance and upkeep which is time-consuming and costly. Thus, plastic or composite materials have emerged as a better alternative to wood, as they are more robust, lightweight, and adaptable. In addition, these materials do not rust, dent, or warp and also withstand extreme weather conditions.

Furthermore, as coastal regions become more popular vacation destinations, the infrastructure needed to support this influx of visitors has expanded. This expansion includes the development of marinas, private docks, and other boating facilities which are essential for recreational activities such as boating, fishing, and water sports. These activities require adequate docking facilities and boat lifts to ensure safe and convenient access to the water. As more tourists flock to coastal destinations, there is a corresponding increase in demand for these facilities to accommodate the growing number of boats and watercraft.

Currently, the challenge in the market is the environmental conditions, the docks operating state, and technical equipment that are primarily handled manually and thus separately. One of the Norway-based engineering firms has developed smart application software to reduce the risk of accidents using an IoT platform. The newly developed technology uses hi-tech sensors to monitor the operating states of floating docks in real-time from virtually anywhere. This newly created application software shows the water levels across different tanks and other operating parameters for the docks.

The U.S. dominated the North American market accounting for the largest revenue share in 2023. This growth is attributed to the rise in the use of shipping for the movement of products and goods across regions. This increase in the movement of marine vessels has increased maintenance and repair work for ships and boats. This has helped in the increased use of floating docks, which has helped in the market growth.

Key Docks Company Insights

Some key players operating in the market include Marinetek and Candok.

• Marinetek company specializes in the fabrication and installation of marina and floating solutions. The company’s offerings include marina solutions, pontoons, and pontoon technology, floating solutions, and equipment such as docking equipment, boat mooring equipment, anchoring material, and safety equipment. In addition, they also offer modernization and remodeling services along with after sales maintenance, spare parts, and support. Marinetek operates in 45 countries including Canada, the Philippines, Italy, Malaysia, the U.S., and Russia along with 12 manufacturing plants across the world.

• Candock is involved in the manufacturing of docks and modular floating systems. The company’s product line includes modular floating docks, jetroll, jetslides boat/PWC lift, rowing docks, service channels, edge line, and floating dock accessories & tools. Candock has its manufacturing plant in Canada and its products are manufactured according to the ISO 9001:2008 quality standards as well as 14001:2004 environmental standards. Furthermore, the company has arranged a distribution channel that covers many countries including Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. In addition, the company also provides online purchase options from their official website.

Recent Developments

• In July 2024, Walcon Marine Ltd completed a project for Guernsey Ports, involved in the removal and replacement of piers D & E in the QEII Marina. The project focused on renovating and restoring an area spanning 500 meters of finger pontoons and walkaways capable of handling 130 large leisure boats. The USD 1.8 million project, as a part of the bigger 14.2 million program, focused on improving the marina’s infrastructure.

• In June 2024, Marinetek Finland completed the installation for the marina extension project based in Inkoo, Finland. The newly extended marina will now contain over 800 protected marina berths, thus becoming one of the biggest marina projects to be completed in one phase. The company used its Premier, Breakwater, and Super Yacht concrete pontoons to complete the 200- meter-long project.

• In May 2024, Meeco Sullivan announced the completion of the Lighthouse Point Marina project. The project, which started in the third quarter of 2022, involved overhauling the aging concrete dock, which made 50% of the marina unsafe. The project was completed successfully with three gangways and five gates placed for aesthetic and functional purposes.