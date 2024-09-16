Polynucleotides Injectable Market Insights: Trends and Future Projections

The global polynucleotides injectable market size is expected to reach USD 293.4 million by 2030, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The technological advancements in the biotechnology sector primarily drive the market growth. The increasing demand for personalized medicine, skin rejuvenation, and investments in R&D are also major factors for market growth.

The global population’s growing interest in minimally invasive cosmetic treatments has led to a surge in demand for alternatives to surgical interventions. Polynucleotide injectables offer a non-invasive way to regenerate the skin and address age-related issues, favoring their popularity in the medical aesthetics industry. With the global population steadily aging, there is a heightened demand for products and treatments that can combat the visible signs of aging. Polynucleotide injectables provide a natural and effective solution for reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin while promoting long-term skin health.

Continuous innovations in regional regenerative medicine are unlocking new therapeutic applications for polynucleotide injectables. These advertisements not only expand their use in cosmetic procedures but also open up new possibilities for treating a variety of conditions, such as joint damage, tendonitis, and ligament injuries. Consumers are becoming more informed about the safety and efficacy of treatments. Polynucleotides are naturally derived and are considered safe with a low risk of allergic reactions or complications, making them an attractive option for patients seeking safe nonsynthetic solutions.

The potential for expansion into new therapeutic areas presents substantial opportunities. Beyond cosmetic treatments, the use of polynucleotide injectables in orthopedic conditions, chronic wounds, and tissue regeneration offers an untapped market with significant growth potential. As clinical studies continue to demonstrate the efficacy of polynucleotides in a broader range of applications, the market is poised for accelerated growth.

Polynucleotides Injectable Market Report Highlights:

Based on application, the eye segment held the largest revenue share of 63.9% in 2023. This large share is driven by the growing demand for non-invasive solutions to address various eye-related concerns. Polynucleotide injectables improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and skin laxity around the delicate eye area, which is often a key concern for aging individuals.

In terms of end use, the MedSpas segment held the largest revenue share of 50.1% in the polynucleotide injectable market, driven by consumers’ growing demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments. Polynucleotides’ unique properties, which enable them to stimulate collagen production, enhance skin texture, and diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, have made these injectable treatments a highly sought-after option among MedSpa clients seeking natural and long-lasting aesthetic improvements.

The Asia Pacific polynucleotide market held the largest global revenue share of 50.5% in 2023 as the region is witnessing several key trends, including the emergence of domestic players offering low-cost products to expand market access and affordability.

Polynucleotides Injectable Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global polynucleotides injectable market based on application, end use, and region:

Polynucleotides Injectable Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Eyes Lips Forehead Jawline & Cheekbones Others

Polynucleotides Injectable End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) MedSpas Aesthetic & Cosmetic Centers Hospitals

Polynucleotides Injectable Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway



Asia Pacific



Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Thailand



Latin America



Brazil



Argentina



Middle East and Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait



List of Key Players in the Polynucleotides Injectable Market

PHARMA RESEARCH

BIOPLUS CO., LTD.

LG Chem

AMEELA

Mastelli

Pluryal

Promoitalia Laboratories.

Fox Pharma

BR Pharm

DermaFocus

