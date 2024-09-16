Global Wearable Medical Device Market Expected to Reach USD 84.8 Billion by 2034, Growing at an 8.2% CAGR

The global wearable medical device industry is set to experience significant growth, with projected sales amounting to USD 38.5 billion in 2024. According to recent market forecasts, the wearable medical device market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% over the assessment period from 2024 to 2034, culminating in a market size of USD 84.8 billion by the end of 2034.

Wearable medical devices, which encompass a range of technologies designed for continuous health monitoring and management, are increasingly becoming integral to modern healthcare. These devices offer users the ability to track vital signs, manage chronic conditions, and improve overall health outcomes with real-time data and personalized insights.

Wearable medical devices are emerging as a pivotal solution to address these challenges, offering continuous monitoring and real-time data collection. This trend is further accelerated by the active encouragement of routine diagnosis by regional and national healthcare agencies through awareness programs and various campaigns. These initiatives are fostering heightened awareness among the masses regarding the benefits of wearable medical devices for monitoring and diagnosing vital signs.

Key Takeaways from the Wearable Medical Device Market Report

The wearable medical device market achieved a market size of US$ 36,604.3 million in 2023. During the historical period, the market registered a CAGR of 7%.

in 2023. During the historical period, the market registered a By product, the wearable therapeutic medical device segment is estimated to acquire a value share of 55% in 2024.

in 2024. Based on the application, the home healthcare segment is anticipated to obtain a market share of 63% in 2024.

in 2024. The wearable medical device industry in the United States is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% through 2034.

through 2034. The wearable medical device market in France is projected to register a CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The wearable medical device market in India is estimated to record a staggering CAGR of 40% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. The market in Singapore is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% through 2034.

“Continuous advancements and release of upgraded wearable medical devices by leading players are expected to be a go-to-market strategy of leading players. Additionally, players are expected to explore the potential of wearable medical devices in various new segments,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape in the Wearable Medical Device Market

Market players are developing advanced wearables and exploring new application cases for wearable medical devices, which is contributing to market growth. The industry participants are acquiring firms with complementary technologies and collaborating with other healthcare institutions, technology providers, and pharmaceutical firms to expand their distribution channels, leverage expertise, and develop integrated solutions.

Players are further emphasizing privacy and data security and prioritizing user-friendly designs to boost user adoption and compliance. Industry participants are getting involved in targeted marketing campaigns toward certain healthcare professionals and patient segments to elevate brand recognition and drive device adoption.

Recent Developments in the Wearable Medical Device Market

In July 2023, Dexcom, a developer of constant glucose monitors, revealed that it is making a Type 2 diabetes monitor for patients who don’t require insulin. The company also offers a cash-pay choice for patients not secured by health insurers and Medicare.

In July 2023, Samsung announced that it is gearing up to launch the ‘Galaxy Ring’ equipped with smart health features in 2024. For the success of its recent wearable endeavor, the Korean tech giant is collaborating with international as well as domestic component manufacturers.

Manufacturers of the Wearable Medical Device Market

Medtronic plc

Siemens AG

Fitbit Inc.

Bayer AG

Panasonic Corporation

Animas Corporation – Johnson and Johnson

Smiths Medical – A Smiths Group Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Owlet Baby Care

OMRON Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Rest Devices Inc.

Others

A Full Report – Overview

Wearable Medical Device Market Segmentation

By Product:

Wearable Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices

Fetal and Obstetric Devices Wearable Foetal Monitors Infant Motion Sensing Monitors

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

Cardiac Monitoring Devices Wearable Heart Rate Monitors Wearable Pulse Oximeters Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors

Wearable Therapeutic Medical Device

Hearing Aid

Insulin Pump

Respiratory Therapy Devices Sleep Apnea Devices Non-invasive Ventilation

Health and Fitness Devices

By Application:

Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

Health and Fitness

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Clinics

Online Channels

Hypermarkets

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube