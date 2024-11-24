Global Neurostimulation Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Expected to Reach USD 15,417.4 Million by 2033 at a promising CAGR of 9.5%

The global neurostimulation market is on a trajectory of impressive expansion, with projections indicating a rise from USD 6,221.2 million in 2023 to an estimated USD 15,417.4 million by 2033. This surge represents a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% over the next decade, driven by increasing demand for innovative pain management solutions and technological advancements in neurostimulation therapies.

One of the primary factors fueling this growth is the rising incidence of chronic pain worldwide. According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly one in five Americans reports living with chronic pain, highlighting the urgent need for effective treatment alternatives. Neurostimulation therapy has gained prominence as a vital solution, offering substantial relief to those suffering from chronic pain and other neurological disorders. By specifically targeting areas within the nervous system, neurostimulation therapies not only alleviate symptoms but also help reduce reliance on traditional pain medications, addressing concerns surrounding opioid misuse.

With ongoing research and development accelerating advancements in neurostimulation technology, the market’s expansion underscores its integral role in modern healthcare. These therapies not only improve patient outcomes but also enhance the overall quality of life for individuals worldwide. As the industry continues to evolve, the benefits of neurostimulation are expected to extend across diverse patient populations, positively impacting both healthcare providers and patients alike.

The future of neurostimulation is bright, as growing investments in this field fuel innovative breakthroughs. This promising market is poised to make a profound difference in the lives of millions, offering a safer, more effective approach to managing chronic pain and improving neurological health globally.

“Increasing government support to drive advancement in the medical field, along with high growth prospects in the Asia Pacific, are motivating key players to concentrate their efforts on targeting a market in the region. Apart from this, participants are partnering with domestic players and distributors to enjoy easy access to emerging markets in the future,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Neurostimulation Market Report:

India and China are emerging as robust market players, expanding at CAGRs of 14.3% and 12.4%, respectively, through 2033.

Australia is predicted to exhibit high potential for growth. FMI analysts have estimated that the neurostimulation market in Australia is going to witness a CAGR of 10.5% through 2033.

The United States accounts for the leading market share. As per the latest study, the neurostimulation market in the United States is expected to be 40.3% in 2023.

Germany is predicted to lead the market in Europe. The country is anticipated to acquire a 4.2% share of the overall market.

Pain management segment acquires 45.3% value in the global market.

Spinal cord stimulator records market share of 52.3% in 2023.

Key Developments Taking Place in the Neurostimulation Market:

In August 2023, the University of Glasgow published the latest brain stimulation project on their site. The project aims to develop revolutionary methods to treat a wide array of neurological conditions. Researchers from Glasgow are going to partner with colleagues from Italy, Germany, Finland, and Spain to develop BRAINSTORM technology, that could provide better results via less invasive techniques.

In September 2023, an implanted restorative neurostimulation clinical trial, after its three-year follow-up found out that ReActiv8 (Mainstay Medical) is effective and safe.

In October 2022, a review demonstrated that neurostimulation can show effective results in the treatment of dysphagia.

Key Players in the Neurostimulation Market:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cyberonics Inc.

St. Jude Medical Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

NeuroPace Inc.

NeuroSigma, Inc.

Others

Key Segments:

By Type:

Spinal Cord Stimulators

Deep Brain Stimulators

Sacral Nerve Stimulators

Vagus Nerve Stimulators

Others

By Application:

Pain Management

Hearing Loss

Urinary Incontinence

Parkinson’s disease

Epilepsy

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

