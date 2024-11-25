Antimicrobial Additives Market Growth Driven by Rising Health and Safety Standards

The global antimicrobial additives market size is expected to reach USD 5.63 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.0% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The demand is ascending at a prominent rate owing to increasing product consumption in medical devices & equipment and other end-use industries, such as packaging, food & beverage, healthcare, personal care, and electronic goods. They are majorly utilized to enhance the physical as well as chemical properties, increase shelf life & aesthetic value of materials, and minimize the risk of microbes, such as MRSA and legionella.

The product demand is expected to increase majorly in the healthcare and packaging application industries owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The continuously rising demand for healthcare and packaging products due to increasing cases of COVID-19 will positively impact the market growth. The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market due to the presence of major healthcare product manufacturers in the region.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year about 1 in 25 patients is diagnosed with at least one health-related infection. Medical devices, such as urinary catheters, vascular access devices, or enteral feeding tubes, are particularly susceptible to the colonization of bacteria, which can enter the bloodstream. Thus, medical device manufacturing companies are focusing on using antimicrobial additives for blending with medical device polymers as these additives are highly successful in preventing bacterial colonization on the surface of device components.

Based on type, the global market is segmented into organic and inorganic. Inorganic was the prominent segment and accounted for around 52.0% of the global revenue share in 2021. The inorganic type of segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the high demand for silver, copper, and zinc based additives. Silver-based products are used as antimicrobial agents owing to their properties, such as non-toxicity, continual performance for a long duration, eco-friendly nature, and protecting microbial growth



Antimicrobial Additives Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the inorganic type of segment accounted for the highest share in 2023 and is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

The healthcare end-use segment dominated the global market and accounted for more than 26.0% of the overall revenue in 2023.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 and is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the Asia Pacific market can be credited to the robust manufacturing base of the healthcare and textile industries across China, India, and Japan

The industry is highly competitive and various strategic initiatives were recorded over the past few years to boost the market growth. For instance, in November 2019, Sanitized AG partnered with Bodo Moller Chemie for the distribution of its “Sanitized” antimicrobial additives in the Eastern Europe market. In August 2020, Sanitized AG aligned with CHEMLOGIS, this is a strategic sales partnership for antimicrobial polymer additive products for the market in Mexico.

Antimicrobial Additives Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Antimicrobial Additives market on the basis type, application, end-use, and region:

Antimicrobial Additives Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Organic Silver Copper Zinc

Inorganic OBPA DCOIT Triclosan



Antimicrobial Additives Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Plastics

Paints & coatings

Pulp & paper

Others

Antimicrobial Additives End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Healthcare

Food & beverage

Packaging

Building & construction

Automotive & transportation

Textile

Consumer goods

Others

Antimicrobial Additives Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Netherlands

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Vietnam Australia

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) South Africa



