Revolutionizing Mobility: A Glance at the Golf Cart Industry’s Dynamic Growth | FMI Reports

The global golf cart industry is projected to achieve a market size of USD 2,194 million by 2024. Over the forecast period, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%, reaching a valuation of USD 3,512.1 million by 2034. In 2024, the industry is expected to demonstrate a year-on-year growth rate of 4.1%.

The global golf cart industry is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing demand across diverse applications, including golf courses, personal transportation, industrial use, and tourism. Golf carts, traditionally associated with golf courses, have evolved into versatile mobility solutions, gaining traction in gated communities, resorts, airports, and urban areas for short-distance travel.

Technological advancements in electric and solar-powered golf carts are reshaping the market, catering to eco-conscious consumers and aligning with global sustainability goals. The incorporation of smart features such as GPS, Bluetooth connectivity, and autonomous driving capabilities further enhances the appeal of modern golf carts.

The market’s upward trajectory is supported by government initiatives promoting eco-friendly transportation solutions and the rising adoption of golf carts in developing economies due to increasing urbanization and disposable incomes. Market players are focusing on innovation and strategic partnerships to capitalize on emerging trends and tap into the expanding consumer base.

Key Drivers

Sustainability Trends : Growing environmental awareness and stringent emission regulations are boosting the adoption of electric and solar-powered golf carts.

: Growing environmental awareness and stringent emission regulations are boosting the adoption of electric and solar-powered golf carts. Technological Innovations : Advanced features like GPS navigation, autonomous driving, and smart battery systems are driving consumer interest.

: Advanced features like GPS navigation, autonomous driving, and smart battery systems are driving consumer interest. Tourism and Hospitality Sector Expansion : Increasing use of golf carts in resorts, airports, and tourist spots for efficient and eco-friendly transportation.

: Increasing use of golf carts in resorts, airports, and tourist spots for efficient and eco-friendly transportation. Urbanization : Rising demand in gated communities and urban spaces for personal mobility solutions.

: Rising demand in gated communities and urban spaces for personal mobility solutions. Government Support: Subsidies and incentives for adopting eco-friendly vehicles stimulate market growth.

Key Takeaways

The global golf cart market is projected to grow significantly, with a notable shift towards electric and solar-powered variants.

is projected to grow significantly, with a notable shift towards electric and solar-powered variants. Technological advancements in autonomous and connected golf carts are shaping the future of the industry.

in autonomous and connected golf carts are shaping the future of the industry. The tourism and hospitality sector remains a key application area, accounting for a substantial share of market demand.

remains a key application area, accounting for a substantial share of market demand. Emerging economies are poised to witness rapid adoption, driven by urbanization and increased disposable income levels.

Major players are investing in R&D and strategic collaborations to innovate and expand their market presence.

Competition Outlook

Key players in the industry include Club Car, LLC, Yamaha Golf-Car Company, E-Z-GO, and EverGreen Electrical Vehicles. Manufacturers in the industry benefit from superior manufacturing capabilities and consistent cash flow. They have established a strong supply and distribution network along with stable long-term customer relationships that assist in maintaining steady growth.

Companies are focusing on electric-powered golf carts owing to their rising popularity and demand. Leading brands like Yamaha Golf-Car Company and E-Z-GO are working toward enhancing their electric-powered models with superior battery technology that consists of lithium-ion batteries. Businesses are innovating carts that have premium services and that combine luxury with capability.

Organizations are working toward providing their consumers with top-class services in modern golf vehicle models that consist of customizable options for both aesthetics and performance. Companies are progressively integrating smart technologies in golfing carts.

Organizations are also putting in place new production facilities to reinforce manufacturing capacity. They are anticipated to invest in developing eco-friendly, technologically superior, and flexible products to fulfill the evolving requirements of consumers.

Industry Updates

In January 2024, The Yamaha Group, headquartered in Shizuoka, presented Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) with two new golf vehicles. One of the new golf cars being provided is a Concierge 4, a four-passenger vehicle. The second unit is a UMAX 2, which is equipped with a substantial cargo bed.

In June 2023, E-Z-GO, headquartered in Georgia, announced the launch of its new street-legal Liberty LSV, as well as a newly updated model of its Freedom RXV that combines a stylish new look with a comfortable ride. The Liberty LSV is the industry’s ultimate luxury street-legal vehicle. With a top speed of 25 mph, the Liberty LSV meets all National Highway Traffic Safety Administration standards for an LSV and can be operated on public roads. The Freedom RXV, well known in the industry for its reliability and performance, is receiving a fresh new design for the 2024 model year.

Key Golf Cart Manufacturers

Club Car, LLC

Yamaha Golf-Car Company.

E-Z-GO

EverGreen Electrical Vehicles

Columbia ParCar Corp

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Dalle Electric Car Co., Ltd. Company

Maini Material Movement Pvt. Ltd

Garia Luxury Golf Car

Cruise Car, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Polaris Inc.

Solorider

GDRIVE Golf Cart

Carrieall Car Pvt Ltd

Volmac Engineering Pvt Ltd

Continental AG

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product Type:

In terms of product type, the market is divided into electric and gasoline.

By Golf Cart Type:

Golf carts and neighborhood electric vehicles are the two types. Golf carts are further categorized into passenger and utility.

By Seating Capacity:

Seating capacities include 2-seaters, 4-seaters, 6-seaters, and 8-seaters.

By Sales Channel:

Direct, retail, and online are the three main sales channels.

By End-use:

Golf clubs, hotels and resorts, housing projects, airports, recreational industries, private communities, and others are the key end-users.

By Region:

The industry is spread across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa.

