Newborn Screening Market: Rising Demand for Genetic Testing Solutions Noted

The global newborn screening market size is expected to reach USD 1.40 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.54% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the market for newborn screening is majorly attributed to favorable reimbursement policies and government support programs, as well as the presence of key players focusing on developing efficient screening tests. In addition, high birth rates in the most populous economies such as China and India, coupled with high disposable income, are factors anticipated to drive the market positively.

According to Indian Paediatrics Report 2022, NBS has become a staple in public health prevention, and its panel is always growing. Specific DBS-based metabolic testing tools continue to be crucial in NBS. Genetic and genomic testing have become effective tools because of scientific advancements. Both, however, have advantages and drawbacks. The present NBS efficiency for some genetic illnesses will be increased by the integrated analysis of metabolic and genetic data, allowing more affected people to obtain early diagnosis and treatment, which will improve their prognosis.

In addition, government programs and legislation also create a favorable environment to foster market growth. The newborn screening program was recommended by the WHO to safeguard the health of children globally. Under this program, numerous policies and initiatives have been taken by the Japan’s Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology (JSOG), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Heritable Disorders in Newborns and Children (SACHDNC), UK (PEACH), and advocacy groups like the March of Dimes.

Moreover, in June 2022, Novartis entered into a strategic partnership with the American Society of Hematology to deal with sickle cell disease amongst newborns in an additional six African countries. ASH’s Consortium on Newborn Screening in Africa (CONSA) will provide early intervention and screening programs at several institutions in countries such as Ghana, Liberia, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

Additionally, more focus on innovation in the field of newborn screening is expected to drive market growth. For instance, in August 2022, Trivitron Healthcare launched a Centre of Excellence for newborn screening, genomics, molecular diagnostics, and metabolomics. Cancer markers based on ELISA, PCR, and IVD CE-approved kits for newborn screening will be manufactured at the facility.

Newborn Screening Market Report Highlights

By test type, the dry blood spot test segment dominated the overall market for newborn screening in 2022. The collection of blood from a newborn’s heel within 24-48 hours of birth on the screening card for diagnosis of over 50 conditions is termed a heel stick or dried blood spot (DBS) test

By technology, tandem mass spectrometry dominated the overall market in 2022 owing to high demand due to its cost-effectiveness, higher applicability, and technological upgrades

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market for newborn screening in 2022. Improving infrastructure and healthcare plans and the availability of new opportunities for expansion are expected to play a major role in driving regional market demand over the forecast period

Industry players are actively involved in strategic partnerships and mergers & acquisitions in order to ensure sustainability. For example, Trivitron Healthcare and Agilent Technologies have partnered to initiate collaboration in the area of high-precision in-vitro diagnostics based on the LC-MS/MS platform

Newborn Screening Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global newborn screening market on the basis of product, technology, test type, and region:

Newborn Screening Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Instruments

Reagents

Newborn Screening Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Pulse Oximetry

Enzyme Based Assay

DNA Assay

Electrophoresis

Others

Newborn Screening Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Dry Blood Spot Test

CCHD

Hearing Screen

Newborn Screening Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany K. France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Thailand South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



