Cold Chain Market 2030: The Importance of Temperature-Control in Pharmaceuticals

The global cold chain market size is expected to reach USD 892.27 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand for quality foods, rising Information Technology (IT) spending in cold storage logistics, and growing investment in developing cold chains drive market growth. Moreover, increasing e-commerce sales, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, drive the need for cold chain solutions.

Growing applications of telematics in logistics and transportation provide significant opportunities for the cold chain industry. Telematics improves the accuracy and efficiency of inventory management in cold storage facilities. This can reduce waste and minimize the costs associated with storage and transportation. For example, telematics systems can monitor the inventory’s temperature and condition in real-time, allowing companies to quickly respond to any issues that may arise from temperature fluctuations, such as spoilage or product contamination.

Increasing Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in emerging economies will enable cold chain companies based in the region to tap opportunities in those marketplaces. The search for convenience in food shopping and consumption drove the growth of the organized retail sector in 2022. Retailers can attain just-in-time replenishment using barcodes on their products, which improves reliability and minimizes holding costs and waste.

Based on type, the cold chain industry is divided into storage, transportation, packaging, and monitoring components. The shift in consumer preferences is increasing the need for cold storage facilities. Based on application, the cold chain industry is diviQded into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. The need to preserve fresh fruits & vegetables, meat, and dairy products is driving the growth of the food & beverages segment.

Cold chain industry players are launching new solutions to improve customer experience. For instance, in September 2022, Thermo King (Trane Technologies plc) unveiled cutting-edge bus, trailer, and truck solutions for cold chain electrification and decarbonization at IAA Transportation 2022 convened in Hannover, Germany. The launch included three next-generation models for Advancer, a trailer refrigeration unit, among others. With these launches, the company aims to accelerate the electrification of transport refrigeration.

Some of the key players operating in the global cold chain industry include Americold Logistics, Inc.; LINEAGE LOGISTICS HOLDING, LLC; United States Cold Storage; Burris Logistics; Wabash National Corporation; NewCold; Sonoco ThermoSafe (Sonoco Products Company); United Parcel Service of America, Inc.; A.P. Moller – Maersk; NICHIREI CORPORATION; and Tippmann Group.

These key players are adopting different development strategies, such as partnerships and collaborations, to expand their presence and market share in the cold chain industry. In March 2022, Wabash National Corporation announced a new technology alliance with CLARIENCE TECHNOLOGIES, a manufacturer of electronics and appliances. The alliance focused on trailer applications, including advanced connectivity applications, which would become essential as autonomous and electric vehicles are introduced.

Cold Chain Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the market is segmented into storage, transportation, packaging, and monitoring components. The storage segment dominated the overall cold chain market with a revenue share of 50.5% in 2024.

Based on temperature range, the market is segmented into chilled (0°C to 15°C), frozen (-18°C to -25°C), and deep-frozen (below -25°C). The frozen (-18°C to -25°C) segment dominated the overall market, gaining a market share of 62.3% in 2024.

Based on application, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and others. The food & beverages segment dominated the market, gaining a market with a revenue share of 76.9% in 2024.

North America held the largest revenue share of more than 33.0% in 2024. It will retain the dominant position throughout the forecast period as the region has significant growth opportunities for the companies planning to invest in the long haul.

Global Cold Chain Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growths at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global cold chain market based on type, temperature range, application, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

Storage



Facilities/Services



Refrigerated Warehouse



Private & Semi-Private Public Cold Room Equipment Blast freezer Walk-in Cooler and Freezer Deep Freezer Others Transportation By Mode Road Sea Rail Air By Offering Refrigerated vehicles Refrigerated containers Packaging Crates Insulated Containers & Boxes Large (32 to 66 liters) Medium (21 to 29 liters) Small (10 to 17 liters) X-small (3 to 8 liters) Petite (0.9 to 2.7 liters) Cold chain bags/Vaccine bags Ice packs Others Monitoring Components Hardware Sensors RFID Devices Telematics Networking Devices Others Software On-premise Cloud-based

Temperature Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030) Chilled (0°C to 15°C) Frozen (-18°C to -25°C) Deep-frozen (Below -25°C)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030) Food & Beverages Fruits & Vegetables Fruit Pulp & Concentrates Dairy Products Milk Butter Cheese Ice cream Others Fish, Meat, and Seafood Processed Food Bakery & Confectionary Others Pharmaceuticals Vaccines Blood Banking Others Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Norway Netherlands Switzerland Russia Asia Pacific China Japan India Singapore South Korea Australia Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) UAE South Africa



