Tissue Diagnostics Market Trends: Rising Demand for Precision Medicine

The global tissue diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 14.03 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.41% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Accelerating demand for automated tissue diagnostic systems due to a lack of skilled pathologists has driven the tissue diagnostics industry. The advent of advanced imaging techniques, such as autofluorescence, that minimize the need for invasive diagnostics further supplements the market growth.

The use of digital slides has significantly increased in recent years, owing to its associated benefits including flexible magnification and remote access to slides. The growing emphasis on precision medicine is supported by several organizations & companies in the U.S., which is expected to contribute to the market growth. Additionally, companies are supporting the development of precision medicine with novel oncology solutions. For instance, in May 2020, QIAGEN launched new oncology solutions, such as the QCI Interpret One software solution for genomic profiling of tumors. The advancements in imaging techniques are expected to positively influence market growth.

In addition, one of the emerging trends in the tissue diagnostics industry is the integration of digital pathology and artificial intelligence (AI). Digital pathology involves the scanning and digitization of tissue slides, allowing pathologists to review and analyze images remotely. AI algorithms can then be applied to these digital images to aid in the interpretation and analysis of tissue samples. This integration enables faster and more accurate diagnoses, enhances workflow efficiency, and improves patient care. It also facilitates the development of predictive models and precision medicine approaches. As a result, there is a growing demand for digital pathology solutions and AI-driven tissue diagnostics platforms in the market.

With technological improvements in imaging techniques, the sensitivity of detection and diagnosis of breast cancer has also improved. For instance, in May 2023, with an emphasis on AI-guided breast cancer diagnoses, BPGbio recently announced an agreement with the Department of Defense (DoD). The new panel, created with artificial intelligence, is intended to detect women diagnosed with ER+ breast cancer but do not react to hormone therapy, allowing for more suitable treatment alternatives and improving treatment response.

The unique 34-gene breast cancer diagnostic panel from BPGbio will also receive wider evaluation through the Interrogative Biology Platform, focusing on ER+ breast cancers, which are significantly rising. Technological expansion in breast tissue analysis includes procedures for evaluating gene expression, cellular biochemistry, and molecular biology using digital methods, tomosynthesis, CAD, and other methods.

Tissue Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

The immunohistochemistry segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share of 25.79% in 2024. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) is a special staining test in which a diagnostic antibody is bound to a specific target protein present in cell membranes or cells on slides containing tissue samples.

The digital pathology and workflow segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.22%. Digital pathology and workflow integration have revolutionized the application of ISH by enhancing imaging, data management, and analysis.

The breast cancer segment held the largest market share of 50.45% in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR. The increasing incidence of breast cancer due to lifestyle changes and rapidly aging global population provide lucrative growth opportunities for the segment.

The clinical market segment dominated the market in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.83% over the forecast period, driven by advancements in medical technology, increasing disease prevalence, and a rising demand for precise & personalized medicine.

The hospitals dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 37.82% in 2024. The usage of tissue diagnostic systems and services in hospitals & clinics has increased over the years. In several hospitals and clinics, physicians are switching to tissue diagnostic tests from conventional testing procedures.

North America tissue diagnostics market accounted for a 44.76% share in 2024, driven by a rising demand for advanced diagnostic tools due to the increasing prevalence of cancer and other diseases.

