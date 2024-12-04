Antibody Drug Conjugates Market 2030: Unpacking the Financial Landscape of ADCs

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Growth & Trends

The global antibody drug conjugates market size is expected to reach USD 24.01 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The presence of strong pipeline products and strategic initiatives undertaken by the key players are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key players such as ADC Therapeutics, Seagen. Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, and others are collaborating to develop and commercialize products. For instance, in February 2022, Mersana Therapeutics, partnered with Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Inc., for the research and development of novel ADCs to treat various cancers. Under this agreement, Janssen will pay Mersana Therapeutics USD 40.0 million upfront and potentially more than USD 1.0 billion in milestone-based payments for the development of new ADCs.

Extensive research and rising funding for the development of novel antibody-drug conjugates by pharmaceutical companies is projected to drive market growth. For instance, in April 2021, Adcendo and Adcentrx, two new startups raised funding of around USD 112.0 million for the development of ADCs with their new approach to the treatment of cancer. Adcendo raised USD 51.0 million for the development of new ADCs that target endocytic receptors, which play the role of the drug delivery body. Adcentrx raised USD 50.0 million for its ADC research programs.

Additionally, in March 2022, ImmunoGen, Inc. announced the submission of biological license application (BLA) to the U.S. FDA for mirvetuximab soravtansine used as monotherapy in patients with ovarian cancer. It comprises alpha-binding antibody, cleavable linker, and the maytansinoid DM4 as payload to kill the targeted cancer cells.

Stringent reimbursement policies for ADCs may restrain the market growth due to the high cost associated with the treatment of ADCs as compared to the alternative conventional treatments such as monoclonal antibodies therapy & chemotherapy. This higher cost of treatment is expected to impede reimbursement coverage. For instance, in February 2020, National Centre for Pharmaco economics, Ireland, gave a negative review for Roche’s Kadcyla (trastuzumab emtansine) for reimbursement consideration due to its low cost-effectiveness.

The rising geriatric population coupled with the increasing prevalence of the diseases such as multiple myeloma (MM) is expected to drive demand for ADCs, thereby driving the market growth during the forecast period. Multiple myeloma (MM) is a disease of the aging population, and nearly 30,000 new cases of MM were diagnosed in 2021. The median age of diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma is 70 years. Thus, the introduction of new ADCs for the treatment of multiple myeloma is expected to boost market growth. For instance, in August 2020, the FDA approved BLENREP by GlaxoSmithKline as a monotherapy to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Blenrep was the first anti-BCMA therapy approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Report Highlights

Breast cancer dominated the market for the largest revenue share of 47.76% in 2023, owing to the high prevalence of breast cancer and the availability of multiple ADC products for treating the breast cancer

Cleavable linker segment accounted for largest revenue share of 72.43% in 2023 due to the rising adoption of cleavable linker technology in commercial ADC products and the advantages associated with the use of cleavable linkers over other linker technology

Based on linker Technology Type, others segment dominated the market due to presence of a large number of highly effective linkers in market such as SMCC, SPP, MCC, maleimide tetrapeptide, CL2A, and MC (Maleimidocaproyl) used to deliver payloads to their target sites.

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue share of 52.54% in 2023 due to the presence of key pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Inc, Gilead Life Sciences, Inc., and Seagen, Inc. and their strategic initiatives for the development of new ADCs

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global antibody drug conjugates market based on application, product, target, technology, and region:

Antibody Drug Conjugates Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Urothelial Cancer & Bladder Cancer

Other Cancer

Antibody Drug Conjugates Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Kadcyla

Enhertu

Adcetris

Padcev

Trodelvy

Polivy

Others

Antibody Drug Conjugates Target Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

HER2

CD22

CD30

Others

Antibody Drug Conjugates Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Type

Linker Technology Type

Payload Technology

Antibody Drug Conjugates Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



