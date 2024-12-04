Probiotic Ingredients Market Insights: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities

The global probiotic ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 5.33 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for probiotic ingredients is expected to grow owing to the rising awareness among people regarding maintaining overall health, wellness & nutrition, which in turn increases the demand for immunity-boosting products. Bacillus coagulant, a spore-forming probiotic ingredient, is witnessing ascending demand from the food and beverages segment as it is used in a wide range of functional food and beverage products. The rising popularity of functional food & beverages among youngsters as well as the growing demand for probiotic ingredients in the animal feed industry will further boost the demand.

Probiotic bacteria strains are used in various end-use industries such as food & beverage, dietary supplements, and animal nutrition, among others. In order to produce healthy probiotic strains, it is important to produce them in a viable form and make them suitable for consumption. Some of the technologies used in the manufacturing of probiotic ingredients include spray drying, spray cooling, fluid-bed agglomeration & coating, freeze & vacuum drying, and emulsion-based techniques. Preventive healthcare includes dietary choices and a healthy lifestyle that help to prevent the occurrence of diseases. Preventive healthcare awareness is growing as a result of a variety of factors, including rising disposable incomes, improved living standards, and the aging population. The easy availability of information about preventive healthcare on the internet is also helping to raise awareness. These factors are expected to contribute to the overall growth of the industry.

Europe is estimated to hold a substantial share of the global industry during the forecast period. Increasing awareness campaigns conducted by major organizations in Europe such as the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics (ISAPP) and the Europe International Probiotics Association (IPA) in various industries and institutions are propelling the regional industry growth.

Probiotic Ingredients Market Report Highlights

The dry/powder form segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period, owing to its ease of incorporation in various formulations and dosages as per consumer requirements

The bacteria ingredient segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. This is due to the rising adoption of bacteria in application areas such as probiotic functional food & beverages and dietary supplements

Dietary supplements are expected to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for preventive healthcare as a result of the immunity-boosting concept caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the increased cost of healthcare services globally

The human probiotics end-user segment accounted for a significant market share in 2021 in terms of revenue, as a result of the evidence-backed benefits of consuming probiotic ingredients, especially in gut health

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the rising demand for nutritional supplements in the region’s most populous nations, such as India and China

Companies in the probiotic ingredients industry have been trying to increase their production capabilities and expand their geographic reach by entering into strategic partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions

Probiotic Ingredients Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global probiotic ingredients market based on form, ingredient, application, end-user, and region:

Probiotic Ingredients Form Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Dry/Powder

Liquid

Probiotic Ingredient Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Bacteria Lactobacilli Bifidobacterium Streptococcus Other Genus

Yeast

Spore Formers

Probiotic Ingredients Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Functional Food and Beverages Dairy Products Yogurt Cheese Others Non-Dairy Products Bakery Cereals Functional Beverages Others Dietary Supplements Chewables & Gummies Capsules Powders Tablets Soft Gels Others Animal Nutrition Others



Probiotic Ingredients End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Human Probiotics

Animal Probiotics

Probiotic Ingredients Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia



