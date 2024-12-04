Contrast Media Market Growth Driven by Rising Diagnostic Imaging Demand

The global contrast media market size is expected to reach USD 10.74 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.98% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is fueling the demand for diagnostic imaging treatments, which is propelling the market forward. Imaging studies, such as MRI, have become an important aspect of most disease diagnoses, and the widespread use of imaging technologies in healthcare has boosted the demand for contrast media globally.

Chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes are quickly becoming a major public health concern and are among the leading causes of mortality worldwide, necessitating the development of early detection techniques and effective treatment alternatives. As a result, one of the key drivers of imaging tests and contrast agents is the rising prevalence of complicated comorbidities and long-term disorders, thus boosting the market worldwide.

Due to fewer patient visits to hospitals, the COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental influence on the global contrast media market. The number of imaging cases in several radiology departments dropped dramatically. Many countries worldwide have begun to rebuild their economy, but it will take time for contrast media utilization rates to return to pre-pandemic levels. Furthermore, with the launch of COVID-19 vaccines and the relaxation of restrictions, raw material imports and exports have begun, indicating that the market will develop at a high rate throughout the projection period.

Contrast Media Market Report Highlights

On the basis of modality, the X-ray/Computed Tomography segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for 69.64%. Wide acceptance and cost-efficiency of the X-ray/CT modality boost the adoption of contrast agents used for this modality

Based on product type, the iodinated contrast media segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for 65.37%. This is due to their excellent radio-opacity and low toxicity than other agents

Based on application, the neurological disorders segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share around 28.59% in 2023. Diagnostic evaluation of CNS for neurological disorders boosts the adoption of MRI contrast agents, as they provide better images of neural structures than CT

Contrast Media Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global contrast media market report based on modality, product, application, route of administration, end-use, and region:

Contrast Media Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Ultrasound

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

X-ray/Computed Tomography

Contrast Media Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Microbubble

Gadolinium-Based

Iodinated

Barium-Based

Contrast Media Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Cancer

Nephrological Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Others

Contrast Media Route Of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Intravenous

Oral Route

Rectal Route

Contrast Media End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

Contrast Media Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Thailand South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



