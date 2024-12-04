Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Growth Driven by Sports Injuries

The global orthopedic soft tissue repair market size is expected to reach USD 11.86 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising incidence of soft tissue injuries globally is one of the major market drivers. For instance, according to the Healon Health article, about 628,000 people sprain their ankles annually, whereas ankle sprains are the most common sports-related injury. In addition, a John Hopkins Medicine article states that approximately 30 million individuals engage in organized sports in the U.S., leading to over 3.5 million injuries annually.

The growing preference for secure and uncomplicated long-term surgical procedures and an increasing number of individuals adopting active lifestyles fuel the demand for the market. Furthermore, the popularity of vigorous, energetic sports such as football, soccer, and basketball has significantly increased soft tissue injuries. According to National Safety Council statistics, in 2022, nearly 3.6 million individuals went through serious emergency injuries caused by sports and recreational activities. Some key factors contributing to the expansion of the market include an aging population, rising obesity rates, and advancements in medical technology.

The growing technological advancements and research in studying novel components and soft tissue repair mechanisms, such as innovative surgical techniques, bioresorbable materials for patches, wound healing or suture anchors, and fixation devices, are helping to stabilize and support bones during their recovery process following surgery or injury. These devices cater to a range of conditions, such as fractures and sports injuries, and help in primary anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear repair.

For instance, in August 2022, CONMED acquired Biorez, Inc., a medical device manufacturer. This acquisition focuses on the advanced healing of soft tissue using its patented BioBrace implant technology and acquiring bioinductive collagen scaffold technology applied in sports medicine.

Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Report Highlights

Based on application, cruciate ligament repair accounted for the largest market share in 2023. This is attributable to the rising number of injuries in sports and recreational activities. In contrast, ACL tear is the most prevalent injury among athletes, further propelling the demand for improved soft tissue repair procedures

Based on injury location, knee dominated the market in 2023 owing to knee soft tissue injuries accounting for 10-25% of all sports-related injuries. Soft tissue injuries in the knee can include strains, sprains, and contusions, often occurring in sports that involve running, jumping, or rapid changes in direction, like soccer, basketball, and football

North America dominated the global market with the highest revenue share due to the presence of key market players focusing on launching novel techniques and products. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditures, reimbursement plans, and investments in healthcare infrastructure are aimed at making soft tissue surgeries affordable in the region

Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented orthopedic soft tissue repair market based on application, injury location, and region:

Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Rotator Cuff Repair

Epicondylitis

Achilles Tendinosis Repair

Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Gluteal Tendon Repair

Cruciate Ligaments Repair

Hip Arthroscopy

Biceps Tenodesis

Others

Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Injury Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Knee

Shoulder

Hip

Small Joints

Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Injury Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



