Industrial Hemp Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Sustainable Materials

The global industrial hemp market size was valued at USD 16.82 billion in 2030 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% from 2024 to 2030. The rising product demand from industries, such as agriculture, textiles, personal care, recycling, furniture, food & beverage, paper, and construction materials, is projected to propel market growth. Hemp is increasingly being used in medicinal products and nutritional supplements. The high nutritional values and beneficial fatty acid and protein profile of hemp are driving the demand for hemp products in the market. In addition, hemp oil is used in shampoos, soaps, lotions, bath gels, and other cosmetics, further benefiting the industry growth.

The strength to weight ratio, high tensile strength, and flexural strength of industrial hemp offer desired benefits in bio-composites for automotive parts, fiberboard, aerospace, and packaging. Furthermore, the product demand from the textile, paper, and building materials markets is growing on account of its favorable acoustic and aesthetic properties. The rising demand for eco-friendly products in construction materials, fiberglass alternatives, thermal insulation, and automotive products is expected to promote market growth. The growing demand for technical products, such as varnishes, oil paints, fuel, solvents, chain-saw lubricants, printing inks, putty, and coatings, is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Industrial Hemp Market

Industrial Hemp Market Report Highlights

The seeds product segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2023 owing to the increased product usage in nutritional supplements &medicinal and therapeutic products, such as pharmaceuticals

The product demand in the personal care industry is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030 as it increases the skin’s natural ability to retain moisture

The market for industrial hemp in North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030 owing to the legalization of hemp production coupled with the technological advancements in harvesting and use of hemp fiber and hurds

Asian countries, such as China, have a significant tradition of hemp production and exports, which has allowed these countries to dominate the global market

Browse through Grand View Research’s Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports.

Luxury Furniture Market: The global luxury furniture market size was valued at USD 31.06 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2030.

Wood And Laminate Flooring Market: The global wood and laminate flooring market size was estimated at USD 58.96 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2030.

Industrial Hemp Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Industrial Hemp Market report based on product, application, and region

Industrial Hemp Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Seeds

Fiber

Shivs

Source Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Conventional

Organic

Industrial Hemp Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Animal Care

Textiles

Automotive

Furniture

Food & Beverages

Paper

Construction Materials

Personal Care

Other

Industrial Hemp Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy The Netherlands

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia New Zealand

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Order a free sample PDF of the Industrial Hemp Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.