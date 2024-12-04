Healthcare IT Market Growth Driven by Demand for Digital Health Solutions

The global healthcare IT market size is expected to reach USD 1,834.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for advanced healthcare IT solutions, including Electronic Health Record (EHR), along with increased smartphone usage and the need for remote patient monitoring for improved out-of-hospital care are driving the overall growth.

For instance, a 2021 article in the Journal of Medical Internet Research titled ‘Adoption of EHRs in China over the Past Decade: A Comparative Study with the U.S.’ highlights the increasing adoption of EHRs in both the U.S. and China. However, adoption rates vary due to different strategies at the country level. Hospitals in the U.S. and China showed 9.6% and 6.1% adoption rates, respectively. Notably, 534 hospitals in the U.S. adopted EHRs annually on average. In China, the number was significantly higher at 1,500, indicating the need for a greater effort.

A rise in healthcare spending across the globe is driving the demand for the implementation of IoT solutions in the healthcare sector. According to the estimates published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020, global healthcare spending witnessed a significant surge, accounting for 11% (USD 9 trillion) of the global GDP. The healthcare industry is evolving from a fee-for-service model to a value-based model, wherein treatment outcomes are reimbursed. The pressure of reducing healthcare costs is rising globally, as the cost of healthcare is increasing faster than economic growth.

Advancements in healthcare IT are providing opportunities to cut down healthcare spending by improving care delivery and clinical outcomes. Best possible interventions enabled through timely data aggregation coupled with an increase in patient involvement for the management of chronic care through patient engagement portals are among the factors contributing to cost reduction. IoT-enabled clinical trials also offer an opportunity for cost reduction as IoT simplifies the overall process and captures sophisticated endpoints. Remote patient monitoring solutions help in handling non-critical patients at home, which eventually reduces hospital admissions and improves workflow efficiency. In addition, IoT solutions also enhance clinical operations through asset tracking and improvement in data capturing help in significant cost savings.

Market players are focusing on innovative product development strategies. Notable players are integrating big data, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms in their existing solutions to enhance health & medical processes, which is fueling the market growth. For instance, in April 2023, eClinicalWorks announced the integration of its Practice Management and EHR solutions with cognitive services, including ChatGPT and machine learning models from Azure OpenAI Service, to enhance its technology offerings. This strategic move followed eClinicalWorks’ significant USD 100 million investment in Microsoft Azure cloud services, allowing the company access to the latest innovations within the Microsoft Cloud ecosystem.

Healthcare IT Market Report Highlights

Based on application, the electronic prescribing systems segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 26.8% from 2024 to 2030. An increase in awareness of the advantages of e-prescribing is fueling the adoption of e-prescribing systems

North America dominated with a revenue share of 40.0% in 2023. This growth is fueled by the extensive adoption of healthcare IT solutions and services, especially in the U.S., as providers strive to enhance patient care while reducing costs

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.0% from 2024 to 2030, due to the high demand for healthcare IT services, owing to increased government spending on healthcare

Healthcare IT Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare IT market based on application, delivery mode, end use and region:

Healthcare IT Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems

Electronic Prescribing Systems (E-Prescribing Solutions)

Laboratory Information

Clinical Information Systems

Regulatory Information Management (RIM) Systems

Medical Imaging Information Systems Radiology Information Systems Monitoring Analysis Software Picture Archiving and Communication Systems

Electronic Health Records Licensed Software Technology Resale Subscriptions Professional Services Others

Tele-healthcare Tele-care Tele-Health

Revenue Cycle Management Integrated Standalone

eClinical Solutions Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & CDMS Clinical Analytics Platforms Clinical Data Integration Platforms Safety Solutions Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) eConsent

Population Health Management (PHM)

Digital Healthcare Supply Chain Management Software Hardware Barcodes RFID Tags Services

Clinical alarm management Nurse Call Systems Physiological Monitors Bed Alarms EMR Integration Systems Ventilators Others

Healthcare Customer relationship management (CRM) Customer Service and Support Digital Commerce Marketing Sales Cross -CRM

Technology Solutions in the Healthcare Payers Enrollment and Member Management Provider Management Claims Management Value based Payments Revenue Management and Billing Analytics Personalize/CRM Clinical Decision Support Data management and support Others

Healthcare Analytics Descriptive Analysis Predictive Analysis Prescriptive Analysis



Healthcare IT Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Solutions Software On-Demand/On-premise Cloud-based/ Web-based Services

Hardware

Healthcare IT End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Healthcare Providers Hospitals & Clinics Home Care Settings Outpatient Facilities Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) Physician’s Clinic Others (Laboratories, Pharmacy, etc.) Long-term Care Facilities Specialty Centers

Healthcare Payers Government Commercial

Life Sciences Industry Pharma & Biotech Organizations Medical Device Manufacturers Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Academic institutes



Healthcare IT regional Outlook by (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia Singapore Thailand South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



