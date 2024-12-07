Majesty Yachts USA Announces The Arrival of Majesty 120 Hull 5 and Majesty 140 Hull 6 in Florida

Stuart, FL, 2024-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — Majesty Yachts USA is excited to announce the upcoming arrival of two exceptional superyachts, the Majesty 120 Hull 5 and Majesty 140 Hull 6, both being delivered to Florida on the same transport vessel. This rare dual arrival offers a unique opportunity to explore two of the most sought-after yachts in the industry, both known for their unrivaled luxury, performance, and design.

The Majesty 120 Hull 5 is a perfect example of luxury on the water, featuring sleek lines, advanced engineering, and spacious accommodations for extended cruising. It combines powerful performance with refined comfort, making it ideal for both long voyages and leisurely weekends on the water.

The Majesty 140 Hull 6, one of the largest in the Majesty Yachts fleet, offers an expansive layout with luxurious interior and exterior spaces, providing a true superyacht experience. With its cutting-edge technology and sophisticated design, the Majesty 140 is built to impress the most discerning yachtsman.

Both yachts will be available for private showings starting December 15th. Interested buyers are encouraged to schedule an exclusive viewing and experience the ultimate in yachting luxury.

Schedule Your Showing Today

To arrange a private viewing or to learn more about the Majesty 120 Hull 5 and Majesty 140 Hull 6, please contact Greg Terraglio, Managing Member of Majesty Yachts USA, at (772) 224-8800 or email Sales@MajestyYachtsUSA.com. Both yachts will be available for exclusive showings starting December 15th.

About Majesty Yachts USA:

Majesty Yachts USA is part of Gulf Craft, one of the world’s premier yacht manufacturers. Known for its innovation, craftsmanship, and luxurious designs, Majesty Yachts USA is dedicated to offering the finest superyacht experiences to an elite clientele.