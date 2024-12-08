Enlighta and PepsiCo Win Future of Sourcing Award at SIG Global Executive Summit Fall 2024

Rancho Mirage, CA, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Enlighta is excited to announce that it has been awarded the Future of Sourcing Award in the Innovations in Governance/Compliance category, in partnership with PepsiCo, during the SIG Global Executive Summit Fall 2024. This award highlights the impactful collaboration between the two companies to enhance governance, performance management and compliance across PepsiCo’s strategic vendors.

“This award represents a significant milestone in our partnership with PepsiCo,” commented Nipun Sehgal, President and CEO of Enlighta. “It reflects our commitment to innovation and the transformative solutions we bring to procurement and supply-chain leaders aiming for excellence in vendor governance and compliance.”

“I am thrilled to partner with Enlighta and their talented team in building out our vendor management capabilities.” said Michael Friedlander Senior Director, Strategy & Transformation PepsiCo, Inc. “Winning the Future of Sourcing Award for Innovations in Governance/Compliance at this year’s SIG’s (Sourcing Industry Group) Fall Summit showcases our commitment to being the best in the industry.”

The SIG Global Executive Summit is a vital platform for procurement leaders to explore best practices and innovative solutions. The recognition of Enlighta and PepsiCo illustrates their pivotal roles in advancing vendor management strategies in the industry.

About Enlighta

Enlighta is a trusted leader in Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) and vendor governance solutions, that empowers enterprises to reduce vendor risk, increase compliance and improve business outcomes from effective vendor management.

For over two decades, Enlighta has helped organizations navigate the complexities of vendor relationships, from initial selection, risk assessments, due-diligence and onboarding to ongoing performance management, contract compliance and vendor governance. Enlighta offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including Enlighta Spice, a user-friendly platform specifically designed for the needs of mid-sized companies seeking an affordable and effective TPRM solution.

