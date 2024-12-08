An interactive educational platform joins FasterCapital from Taiwan

Posted on 2024-12-08 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Dubai, UAE, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — FasterCapital has accepted the offer to become the technical cofounder for ichigo.io, an exciting startup from Taiwan. Ichigo.io aims to give children around the world an amazing cultural experience through its platform. The software connects children from different countries, helping to communicate and build friendships under the protective supervision of their parents and teachers. This allows for a safe environment to learn and explore other cultures in the safest possible environment.

On the subject of joining ichigo.io, Hesham Zreik, the CEO of FasterCapital has commented: Young children love to explore and find out new things in this world, and becoming the technical cofounder for ichigo.io by building a platform that fills the gap between cultures is a worthwhile experience. Michael Jaeger, the CEO of ichigo.io, has also commented on the new partnership with FasterCapital: They have a unique, innovative model and has been an absolute pleasure to work with so far. I’m sure with their technical backing and expertise, we will go on to achieve amazing results!

