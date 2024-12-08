Impactree from India joins FasterCapital

Dubai, UAE, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — lImpactree Data Technologies was created with a mission of positively impacting 5 million people by 2025. Impactree has a platform called Prabhaav which allows for real-time data monitoring through data collected directly from end beneficiaries of the program. It cuts costs by 15% of not for profits in terms of money spent in monitoring and evaluation of data and allows them to increase their on-ground impact through better data-driven decisions. Prabhaav plug-in API system, scorecard frameworks that are currently in development shall allow better integration across platforms driving more money to the grassroots.

Impactree is based in India and is founded by Rajashri Sai and is raising $50K.

The startup has joined FasterCapital’s Tech Cofounder program. The program will help in building the product and in covering 50% of the costs needed.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented on this collaboration, “We will be glad to work with Impactree in order to create an impact on the way many organizations work.”