Kapoor Plastics: Your Trusted Source for Quality Plastic Products

New Delhi, India, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Plastics, a prime distributor of high-quality plastic products, is proud to announce its commitment to excellence and innovation in the plastic industry. With an extensive range of products, including acrylic sheets, polycarbonate sheets, and various plastic accessories, Kapoor Plastics continues to set the standard for quality and service.

Since its inception almost 5 decades ago, Kapoor Plastics has focused on delivering superior products that cater to the diverse needs of its customers. With a strong emphasis on quality control and customer satisfaction, the company has built a reputation for reliability and trustworthiness in the market.

Wide Range of Products and Clients:

They offer a wide range of products that cater to the needs of each and every client they are honored to have. They are proud to be associated with the leading companies like Sabic Innovative Plastics India Pvt. Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers Company Ltd. (G.S.F.C.) & Asiapoly. They supply the complete range of LEXAN polycarbonate sheets which include Solid/Compact Sheets, Embossed/Textured Sheets, Multiwall Sheets, Mar/Scratch Resistant Sheets & Polycarbonate Films.

Commitment to Sustainability

In response to growing environmental concerns, Kapoor Plastics is well committed to sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices. The company continually explores eco-friendly materials and processes, ensuring that their products are both high-quality and environmentally conscious.

Exceptional Customer Service

At Kapoor Plastics, customer satisfaction is a top priority. The dedicated team is always ready to assist clients in selecting the right products for their projects and providing guidance throughout the purchasing process. With timely deliveries and a customer-centric approach, Kapoor Plastics aims to exceed customer expectations at every turn.

About Kapoor Plastics

Kapoor Plastics is a premier distributor of plastic products. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer service, Kapoor Plastics has become a trusted partner for businesses and individuals seeking high-quality plastic solutions. They have over 5000 satisfied companies’ across India and more than 2000 reliable traders in the satellite market. They have a sustainable and safe warehouse of 70000 sq ft. area that also houses a dedicated and professional support staff

For more information about Kapoor Plastics and its products, visit www.kapoorplastics.com

Contact us: