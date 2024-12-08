CCM Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Future Growth

Rockaway NJ, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM), one of the leading interoperable chassis pool managers in the U.S., is expanding its leadership team to strategically align with its future growth objectives.

Effective immediately, John Furlong joins CCM as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Carl Francis has been promoted to Vice President, SACP 3.0 and Nart Varoqua has been named Vice President, Finance. This announcement was made by CCM CEO, Mike Wilson.

“CCM is in growth mode, and we are building for the future. Investing in our leadership team ensures we can deliver on our promise to expand and evolve with the needs of the marketplace,” said Mr. Wilson. “The addition of our new CFO, John Furlong, along with the promotions of Carl Francis and Nart Varoqua, is essential for advancing key initiatives and propelling CCM forward.”

John Furlong has joined CCM as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In this capacity, he will lead CCM’s financial operations and strategy, encompassing planning, budgeting, accounting and controllership, as well as the management of treasury and tax responsibilities. This role is crucial for aligning financial strategies with the organization’s overarching objectives, ensuring robust financial stewardship and support for CCM’s continued growth.

To further strengthen its leadership team, CCM has promoted Carl Francis to Vice President, SACP 3.0 from Director, SACP 3.0 to Vice President, SACP 3.0. In his new role, Francis is tasked with both operational execution and strategic management of CCM’s SACP 3.0. His promotion reflects CCM’s recognition of his vital role in guiding the evolution of field operations.

In addition, Nart Varoqua has been promoted to Vice President of Finance from Corporate Controller, where he was responsible for ensuring the company’s fiscal health and regulatory compliance. As Vice President of Finance, Varoqua’s role will be expanded to include oversight of all financial operations, including developing and implementing financial efficiency and growth strategies that align with CCM’s long-term business objectives.

“These strategic organizational changes are pivotal to strengthening our leadership team and expanding our capabilities. John Furlong has a proven track record of strategic financial planning that supports growth and expansion,” said Wilson. “Carl and Nart have shown outstanding commitment and leadership, achieving significant milestones in their careers. Their contributions have been instrumental to CCM’s success, and we are excited to see them continue to excel.”