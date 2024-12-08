Eatzi’s Market and Bakery Becomes Preferred Employer Partner For Remington College

Dallas, TX, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Eatzi’s Market and Bakery is excited to announce an official partnership with Remington College – a nonprofit college headquartered in Dallas, TX as a preferred employer partner.

With a history spanning nearly 30 years, Eatzi’s Market and Bakery is a staple in the North Texas dining scene, serving the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro area. With its European-style flair off­erings include customizable salads, sandwiches, pastas, hot grill items, artisan baked goods, and sushi, all prepared from scratch.

Remington College offers Culinary Skills Essentials and Culinary Management programs at its Dallas and Houston campuses. Additionally, Remington College Online (Dallas, TX Campus) offers its Restaurant, Hospitality and Retail Management Degree Program so there are graduates ready to enter the field and serve at Eatzi’s Market and Bakery six locations.

“For nearly three decades, we’ve built a reputation for high-quality, scratch-made offerings. This partnership supports our commitment to excellence by opening opportunities for talented individuals from Remington’s culinary and management programs, adding fresh skills and perspectives to our team.” – Jason Hithersay, HR Manager.

The Restaurant, Hospitality and Retail Management Degree Program provides training in the various concepts and skills necessary for working in the restaurant, hospitality, tourism, and retail industries. Students will develop customer service skills and receive training in industry-related technology, security, marketing, human resources and sales.

The program can be completed in as few as 21 months. Upon successful completion of the program, students are awarded an Associate of Occupational Studies Degree.

The Culinary Skills Essentials Diploma Program and Culinary Management Degree Program provide training in safety and sanitation as well as hands-on experience working in an instructor-supervised kitchen. Students will learn restaurant management, nutrition, event planning and small business management skills.

The Diploma Program can be completed in as few eight months for full-time students to complete and the Degree Program can be completed in as few as 21 months to complete. Both programs are designed to prepare students for a number of entry-level positions in the food service industry.

“We are honored to partner with Eatzi’s Market and Bakery, a cornerstone in the North Texas dining scene. Our culinary graduates are passionate about their work and this collaboration provides them with an incredible opportunity to apply their skills and contribute to Eatzi’s long-standing tradition of excellence.” – Brandon Shedron, President of Remington College.

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 11 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor’s and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu.

About Eatzi’s Market and Bakery

Eatzi’s, a Dallas-based European market-style eatery and bakery, has been a staple for North Texas diners since its first opening on Oak Lawn Avenue in 1996 – which is still in operation today. Nearly 30 years later, the brand now operates six locations across Dallas, Plano, Grapevine and Fort Worth with its most recent addition in a 2,500-square-foot spot in the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport’s Terminal D. Off­erings include customizable salads, sandwiches, pastas, hot grill items, artisan baked goods, and sushi, all prepared from scratch.

1 A preferred employer partnership is an employer who has an interest in hiring from Remington College. It does not guarantee employment.

2 Program completion times may vary based on individual performance/circumstances. Individual results may vary.