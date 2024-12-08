Sinosteel Pipe Invites you to Visit Metal-Expo’2024 30th International Industrial Exhibition

Shanxi, China, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Sinosteel Pipe has participated FABEX SAUDI ARABIA 2024 and The OGA 2024 in the in Kuala Lumpur. On October 29, 2024, Sinosteel Pipe will participate in the Russian Metal-Expo.

Sinosteel Pipe as one of the largest steel pipe manufacturers in China, the exhibition will focus on the display of high-strength and corrosion-resistant stainless steel pipes, Product include Stainless Steel Pipe and Special Alloy Pipe. Product Covered Stainless steel welded pipe ,Stainless Steel Seamless Pipe, Pipe fittings ,Plate, Steel coil.

The 30th Russian International Metallurgical Industry Exhibition (Metal-Expo) in 2024 is the largest and most authoritative exhibition in the metallurgical industry in Russia and even in Eastern Europe. The exhibition, sponsored by the Russian Metal Society (METAL-EXPO) and supported by the Russian Association of Steel Suppliers, has been successfully held for 29 sessions.

In the last exhibition, 420 enterprises from 15 countries and regions around the world exhibited the most advanced equipment and technology and a full range of products in the ferrous and non-ferrous metal industry. More than 22000 end customers from ferrous and non-ferrous metal products, construction, power and engineering technology, transportation and logistics, machinery manufacturing and other industries visited the exhibition, the venue was crowded and lively, and many domestic and foreign enterprises participated. In addition to the exhibition, there were also technical exchange activities such as expert meetings, seminars and symposiums, with a total of 40 forums and thematic activities held at the same time.

