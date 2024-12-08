Hope Spring Reaches Milestone of 1,000 Boreholes and Plans to Continue Expanding Water Access in Nigeria

Herefordshire, London, UK, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Hope Spring, a leading organisation dedicated to providing clean water to underserved communities, is proud to announce a significant milestone drilling over 1,000 boreholes so far in Nigeria and Africa at large. This achievement marks a major step in their ongoing mission to combat water scarcity and improve the quality of life for communities across the Nigeria.

Each borehole drilled by Hope Spring with the help of donations raised through Hope Spring eCards in conjunction with Ozami eCards has provided essential access to clean, safe drinking water, transforming the lives of thousands of people. Few out of the completed borehole so far are; Atobaje Community Water Project, Isale Oja, Agege, Lagos Water project, Ifo local government area of Ogun state Water project, Clean water for GDJSS Ilorin Kwara State and more.

In addition to its water projects, Hope Spring also operates a thriving Charity eCards business, which includes a variety of Christmas eCards for businesses. Proceeds from the sale of these eCards directly support Hope Spring’s water and sanitation projects, including the drilling of more boreholes. By sending a Hope Spring eCard, businesses can spread holiday cheer while contributing to a cause that brings clean water and hope to communities in need.

We are thrilled to have reached this milestone, but it only motivates us to do more,” said Temi Odurinde, Hope Spring founder, a philanthropist and also a Nigerian UK based. Access to clean water is a fundamental human right, and we are dedicated to ensuring that even more communities in Nigeria benefit from our borehole projects.

Recognizing the ongoing challenges of water scarcity in Nigeria, Hope Spring is committed to expanding its efforts. The organization plans to drill even more boreholes in the coming years, focusing on regions most in need of clean water solutions. With a strong emphasis on community involvement and sustainability, Hope Spring aims to empower local communities to take ownership of their water resources and enhance their resilience against water-related challenges.

For more information on Hope Spring’s work, or to purchase Christmas eCards to support their ongoing efforts, please visit https://ecards.hopespring.org.uk/ or contact Temi@haabaamail.com.