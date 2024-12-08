New Joint Venture Set To Create Triple-Threat Super Agency In The North East

Two North East businesses have joined forces with a leading UK law firm to create a new super estate agency, which will be able to handle every aspect of a home move, plus legal and ancillary services.

London, UK, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — South Shields-based mortgage brokers Hello Mortgage and estate agents, Estatio, have teamed up with Sort Legal, whose head office is in Derby, with a hub in Cardiff, to revolutionise the home move experience.

This joint venture will see the launch of a series of main branches and smaller hubs to provide a ‘triple-threat’ of estate agency, mortgage and protection advice, and legal services, from various regional locations whilst bringing employment and apprenticeship opportunities to the local area.

The first new branches have opened in South Shields and Teesside. South Shields already houses 13 staff from agency, mortgage and legal sectors, with future growth plans to exceed 25 team members. Teesside has opened with three team members, with plans for further recruitment imminently. These offices connect homebuyers with a full range of specialists to make the home buying process as smooth as possible.

Other locations in the UK are currently be explored to take this joint venture to other regions.

Sort Legal boasts extensive experience in delivering top-notch conveyancing solutions to its clients and embraces the last marketing leading technology to provide the highest levels of customer service, working directly with and from the same location as Hello Mortgage and Estatio to ensure a smoother property transaction.

Hello Mortgage is a whole of market mortgage brokerage, which offers its mortgage and protection services nationally. It prides itself on its levels of customer service and offers a bespoke service based around its clients’ unique needs and circumstances.

Estatio has extensive knowledge of the local property market, coupled with years of property industry experience and exceptional customer service.

Commenting on the launch of the new venture, Keith Ahmed, Group Managing Director, said:

“We are excited to be joining forces with Sort Legal to create what we believe has the potential to become a powerhouse of the conveyancing sector.

“Offering all three services under one roof offers numerous benefits to our clients – as well as the convenience, offering complementary services can reduce the complexity of buying a property, obtaining a mortgage and handling all legal matters.

“Integrating our services in this way will also lead to improved communication and co-ordination amongst the different departments, reducing delays and speeding up the whole conveyancing process as well as enhancing levels of customer satisfaction.

“We are initially rolling out our new combined branch and hub in the North East, but have plans to expand to other areas in the North in the coming months,” added Keith.