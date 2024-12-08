Powers Transmissions Setting the Standard for Reliable Car and Auto Repair in Lexington, KY

LEXINGTON, KY, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Powers Transmissions Complete Car & Auto Repair celebrates a legacy of service in the car and auto repair industry dating back more than 46 years. The company has always worked to raise the bar for dependable and professional automotive service in Central Kentucky and they continue to do just that. The locally and family-owned business is proud to serve Lexington and surrounding areas with dedication and expertise in the auto repair industry. They firmly believe customer service and quality workmanship are the building blocks of their business.

At Powers Transmissions, they place a strong focus on workmanship. No customer will get poor workmanship with their auto repair needs. The technicians understand just how important personal vehicles are and they will never give you less than the best. The skilled technicians at the shop provide comprehensive bumper to bumper solutions for all makes, models, and years of vehicles. They can service cars, trucks, SUVs, medium-duty vehicles, and more.

“We have always taken pride in building lifelong customer relationships and that is the very basis of our shop,” said the owner of Powers Transmissions. “We’ve built our reputation on trust and exceptional service. Our commitment to continuing to ensure every customer that walks through our doors feels these qualities will always be at the forefront of what we do, so they can rest assured their vehicle is in good hands.”

Whether you’re in need of routine maintenance, have a complex diagnostic issue, or you’re seeking major repairs for your auto, Powers Transmissions can help. Your vehicle is in great hands no m atter your needs. In addition to their high-quality service, Powers Transmissions also tries to make the process convenient for you. Their fully equipped facility is designed to handle every automotive need so that they can serve a wide customer base.

With more than four decades of service in Central Kentucky, the family and the company have built a strong reputation. No other shops compare to their years of experience or their dedication to every customer that seeks their services. No matter the need, they remain committed to delivering the highest standard of care, ensuring every vehicle brought to them is repaired to customer satisfaction with no hidden antics.

If you would like to learn more about Powers Transmissions Complete Car & Auto Repair, you can check out their website at https://www.powerstransmission.com/ or their Google Profile. You can also connect through social media on Facebook and Twitter. Contact them directly for questions or to schedule service.