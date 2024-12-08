ODM Hosts East India’s Largest Career Fair; Connects Students With 66 Global Universities

Bhubaneswar, India, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — The world is coming together in the era of global connectivity that is shaping the future of education. Keeping the necessity of exposure as the core motive, ODM Educational Group has taken a pioneering step as it organised East India’s largest University Career Fair at ODM Public School in Bhubaneswar.

The fair, a cornerstone of ODM’s ambitious College Connect Program, brought together an impressive array of 66 universities from seven countries, creating a bridge for students to acquire educational opportunities. As students from across Odisha and neighbouring states flooded the venue, the air was thick with anticipation and the promise of new pathways to pursue diverse careers of student’s choice.

Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, the visionary Chairman of ODM Educational Group, surveyed the bustling fair. “This isn’t just a career fair; it’s our student’s gateway to the world,” he said. The chairman added, “Our goal is to equip our students with the knowledge and resources necessary to make well-informed decisions about their academic and professional futures.”

Stalls adorned with flags and banners from India, France, the United States, Canada, Italy, Australia, and Switzerland created a colourful amalgam of educational diversity. Representatives from prestigious institutions like Bocconi University in Italy and Colorado State University in the USA mingled with their counterparts from Indian powerhouse universities such as Ashoka University and OP Jindal Global University.

Amidst the sea of eager faces, students clutched brochures from various universities. Elina Shah, a student of ODM Global School, gushed, “I never imagined I’d have the world at my fingertips like this. Talking to these university representatives and counsellors has surged my view about the vast range of career options in the best way possible!”

The fair wasn’t just about glossy brochures and impressive statistics. It was a diligently curated event designed to address the needs of today’s students who think globally. Panel discussions on topics ranging from the impact of artificial intelligence on future job markets to the growing importance of interdisciplinary studies captivated the audience.

Harriet Coutinho Representing the University of Connecticut -USA struck a chord with many when she spoke about the changing face of education. She emphasised, ‘Education is not an isolated matter anymore. Neither should schools, colleges or universities. Thus, this is an amazing collaborative measure to prepare students for career and a lifetime of adaptation and learning.”

ODM’s innovative approach extended beyond the fair itself. The integration of BridgeU, a cutting-edge university and career guidance platform, showcased the group’s commitment to supporting students in selecting the right university, whether in India or abroad. This platform streamlines the college application process, providing students with comprehensive tools and resources.

However, the most striking aspect of the fair was the human touch. ODM’s foresight in stationing trained global Career Counselors across its campuses in Angul, Durgapur, Ranchi, Gurgram, and Bhubaneswar was evident in the personalised guidance offered to the students at every turn. The insights into global education trends and local contexts helped the students align their aspirations with realistic pathways.

Workshops on application procedures saw students furiously taking notes, while mock interview sessions had them straightening their backs and practising ideal gestures for interview sessions. The fair also addressed the practical concerns of studying abroad. Representatives fielded questions about visa processes, while university admission advisors discussed scholarship opportunities and funding options.

Swoyan Satyendu, COO of ODM Educational Group, observed the scene with satisfaction and shared his vision for the future. He said, “In a world where borders are increasingly blurred, initiatives like this fair are not just valuable but vital. These career fairs serve as bridges, connecting local talent with global opportunities, and in doing so, they reshape the future of education.”

The successful organisation of the University Career Fair by ODM Educational Group has helped the students carve a pathway for their ambitions. It had done more than just connect students with universities; it had expanded horizons, challenged preconceptions, and ignited a passion for global learning.

About ODM Educational Group:

ODM Educational Group is a premier educational organisation that delivers holistic education that empowers students to thrive in an increasingly interconnected and competitive world. With six distinguished schools under its umbrella, the group strongly emphasises academic excellence, character development, and leadership skills. ODM Educational Group strives to cultivate responsible, future-ready global citizens equipped to lead with integrity and make meaningful contributions to society. Through its innovative programs and commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals, ODM continues to set benchmarks in the field of education.