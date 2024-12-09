Empowering Excellence: Prime Healthcare’s Leadership Development

Ontario, California, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Prime Healthcare, one of the largest health systems in the United States with 44 hospitals in 14 states, is known for its culture of growth and opportunity. The organization views employees as potential leaders in the making. From the frontlines of patient care to the boardrooms shaping strategic decisions, Prime Healthcare has established itself as a beacon of advancement, championing a philosophy of promoting talent from within its ranks.

One of Prime Healthcare’s unique successes lies within its commitment to cultivating leadership from the ground up. Many employees begin their journey in entry-level positions, where they embark on a path of professional development and upward mobility. For instance, Stephen Mejia, who is now the Director of Nursing at Desert Valley Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), started his career with aspirations of becoming a physician but ultimately chose nursing, drawn by the balance it offered between professional fulfillment and family life.

Mejia’s journey at Desert Valley Hospital, a member hospital of Prime Healthcare in Victorville, California, exemplifies the opportunities Prime Healthcare offers to its employees. He didn’t initially set out to become a leader, but his dedication and hard work naturally led him there.

“When you’re here, you’re provided the opportunities to grow” Mejia explains. “I worked hard in the ICU, and after a little over a year, leadership asked me to take on the role of relief charge nurse. I wanted to do what was best for the unit, so I took on the challenge. Eventually, I became a full-time charge nurse and then a House Supervisor for 18 years. The opportunities kept coming, and I was encouraged to step into them. Even though I had doubts about being ready, I was always given the chance to rise to the occasion.”

“I was afraid to take on the role of Director of Nursing,” Mejia admits. “My biggest fear was letting down my team. But my mentors here at Desert Valley helped me along the way. I wouldn’t have survived without their guidance and support. They gave me the tools I needed to succeed, and that’s something I deeply appreciate about Prime Healthcare.”

Central to Prime Healthcare’s leadership philosophy is its foundation as a clinician-led healthcare system. With physicians and nurses at the helm, decision-making is guided by firsthand clinical experience and a deep understanding of patient care. Gail Aviado, CEO of Montclair Hospital Medical Center and CEO of Chino Valley Medical Center of Prime Healthcare, emphasizes the importance of this approach.

Starting at Montclair Hospital as a registered nurse, Gail rose through the ranks to become Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) and eventually accepted the CEO position at Montclair Hospital during one of the most challenging times in history—the COVID-19 pandemic. Gail’s leadership during this crisis earned her the respect and admiration of her team and prepared her to take on the interim CEO role at Chino Valley.

“I knew leadership was my path, but I never expected to be in this position so soon,” Gail reflects. “The support I’ve received from Prime Healthcare—from local leadership to Corporate—has been incredible. They believed in me, and that belief gave me the confidence to lead.”

Gail’s leadership style is transformational. She focuses on empowering her teams, fostering open communication, and prioritizing patient care above all else. “Leadership is not about being in charge—it’s about taking care of those in your charge,” she says. Gail’s work at both Montclair Hospital and Chino Valley has had a profound impact, streamlining operations, improving morale, and strengthening community partnerships.

Her journey, like Stephen’s, embodies Prime Healthcare’s dedication to promoting from within. “Work hard, stay humble, and never stop learning,” Gail advises. “Prime Healthcare is full of opportunities, and if you embrace them, the possibilities are endless.”

To support employee growth and development, Prime Healthcare offers a comprehensive array of training and mentorship programs. From leadership academies to tuition reimbursement initiatives, employees are empowered to expand their skills and advance their careers. Prime Healthcare’s Chief of Human Resources, Arti Dhuper, affirms that investing in employees is an investment in the organization’s future.

With her own career beginning at Chino Valley Medical Center as Regional Director of HR, Arti shares how Prime Healthcare is committed to providing the tools and resources necessary for success, ensuring that its workforce remains strong and resilient.​

“At Prime Healthcare, the philosophy of promoting from within is more than just a Corporate policy—it’s deeply embedded in our mission. Prime creates pathways for employees to rise through the ranks,” states Arti. “Our clinician-led approach ensures that those making decisions have firsthand experience in patient care, bringing unique perspectives to leadership and ultimately benefiting patients.”

With leaders like Stephen Mejia, Gail Aviado and Arti Dhuper, Prime Healthcare is proving that nurturing talent from within not only strengthens the organization but also empowers individuals to achieve their highest potential. As Prime continues to grow, so too will the stories of employees rising through the ranks—serving as a powerful reminder that the future of healthcare leadership is already here, being shaped from within.

“The advice I would give to someone aspiring to rise through the ranks in healthcare is to learn your role well and excel at it. Opportunities will come your way if you work hard and stay focused,” Mejia advises. “And when those opportunities come, don’t be afraid to reach for them. Prime is always offering new challenges, and you never know where they might lead.”